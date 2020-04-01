ATEN Technology, Inc. Launches Work-From-Anywhere Solution

KVM over IP Switch Offers Cost-Effective Remote Experience

IRVINE, CA – April 1, 2020 – ATEN Technology, Inc., the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, today released the CN9600, its newest KVM over IP switch. The 1-local/remote share access single port DVI KVM over IP switch allows remote access of digital, video, audio and virtual media via remote control of a PC or workstation. This provides users with an affordable and durable over IP server management solution while assuring operational dependability and efficiency.

As COVID-19 forces companies to move to a 100% mobile workforce, many organizations, especially smaller businesses who don’t necessarily have disaster recovery and/or business continuity plans in place, are struggling to quickly find work from home solutions. Additional challenges include deploying solutions to a non-technical workforce, excessive software installation and configuration, interrupted internet access and lack of necessary remote accessibility features.

With the integration of ATEN’s CN series KVM over IP switches, users can safely work from anywhere without having to install external software. Users simply connect a laptop to the Laptop USB Console (LUC) port to access any computer connected to the switch for easy on-site management with no additional monitor, keyboard and mouse required. Additionally, the CN9600’s virtual media function allows a user to perform diagnostic testing, file transfers or apply OS/application updates and patches from a remote console. System operators can monitor and access servers from remote locations using standard web browsers or Windows and Java-based application programs.

Key features:

Secured remote data access with data encryption and advanced security features, such as LS 1.2 encryption and third-party authentication.

Bios-level access with no software installation required and no virus concerns.

Dual LAN and dual power for redundancy.

High video resolution up to 1920×1200 @ 60Hz for both local and remote consoles.

FPGA graphics processor for better image and video quality and enhanced fps (frames per second) throughput for crisp video display response.

“ATEN’s newest KVM over IP switch provides point-to-point signal extension over IP, enabling users to simultaneously access different servers and virtual machines over the internet with low latency and without sacrificing performance. It is especially suitable for IT administrators who manage company servers, IT network and infrastructure for internal data center or server rooms,” said Aaron Johnson, senior product manager, ATEN Technology, Inc.

The CN9600 joins several other ATEN manufactured “work from anywhere” KVM over IP switches available to enterprise, healthcare, churches and organizations whose employee base is working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those solutions include:

Pricing and Availability

ATEN’s CN9600 KVM over IP switch (MSRP: $1,062) is now available through the company’s distribution and reseller partners: https://www.aten.com/us/en/where-to-buy/.

For more information, product features and technical specifications, visit: https://www.aten.com/global/en/products/kvm/kvm-over-ip-switches/cn9600/.

For more information about ATEN’s complete line of KVM over IP Switches, visit: https://www.aten.com/global/en/products/kvm/kvm-over-ip-switches/.

About ATEN Technology, Inc.

ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 500 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.

A technology-first company, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S support.

