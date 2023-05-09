At CAGR of 14.9%, Game engine market is expected to reach ~$5.5 billion by 2025: Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —

Key takeaways

This game engines market is anticipated to amplify with a CAGR of 14.9% over the assessment timeline.

is anticipated to amplify with a CAGR of 14.9% over the assessment timeline. Increasing demand for high-quality gaming experience and rising adoption of smartphones are mainly boosting the market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the market in terms of revenue share.

is anticipated to lead the market in terms of revenue share. As the gaming industry evolves, the game engine market will continue to innovate and meet the evolving demands of the gaming community.

Global Game Engine Market Outlook (2022-2029)

The global game engine market size is expected to grow by ~$5.5 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of +14.9% during the forecast period.

Game engines provide developers with a variety of components and tools that allow them to create robust gaming applications. Technological advancements and ongoing innovation in software and hardware have led to the emergence of high-quality video games, as well as compelling tools for applications such as training, e-learning, and gaming consoles. As a result, the market for game engines is growing rapidly.

Competitive Hierarchy

Major players in the global Game Engine Market are Unity Technologies, Epic Games, Chukong Tech, Crytek, Valve Corporation, YoYo Games, The Game Creators, Marmalade Tech, Idea Fabrik, Leadwerks Software, Sony, Amazon, GameSalad, Scirra Co.ona Labs (Organization), and Silicon Studio Corp. The market is highly competitive, with several players operating in the market, and it is subject to several regulatory and legal issues.

Segmental Outlook

On the basis of type, the game engines market is divided into 3D game engines, 5D game engines, and 2D game engines.

Based on the Applications, the game engines market is classified as PC and Console Games, Mobile Games, and TV Games.

Region-Wise Outlook

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share in the video game industry, driven by a strong trend of playing and creating video games, as well as the widespread adoption of mobile platforms in the region. This has created promising growth opportunities for the market, particularly due to the gaming disruption observed in India, China, Japan, and Australia. Game engine service providers are expected to experience augmented demand from consumers along with low-barrier entry for low-cost innovations and alternatives.

Elaborating The Key Trends and Dynamics of This Industry

The gaming industry is constantly evolving, and so are the trends and drivers affecting the game engine market. One of the major trends is the increasing popularity of mobile gaming. The availability of high-performance smartphones and tablets has led to a surge in mobile gaming, and game engines are being developed to support this trend. Another trend is the growing popularity of virtual reality and augmented reality games, which require advanced game engines to provide an immersive experience.

Major Growth Drivers

One of the major drivers of the game engine market is the demand for high-quality graphics and audio. Gamers are increasingly demanding realistic graphics and high-quality audio to enhance their gaming experience. Another driver is the rising demand for multiplayer games, which require advanced networking capabilities. Game engines are being developed to support these drivers and meet the evolving demands of the gaming industry.

Challenges

Piracy and rising competition: The market also faces several threats, such as the rising competition from open-source game engines, the increasing cost of game engine licensing, and the threat of piracy.

Data protection regulations: The game engine market is subject to several regulatory and legal issues, such as copyright infringement, intellectual property rights, and data privacy. Developers need to ensure that they have the necessary licenses and permissions to use game engines and related software. In addition, they need to comply with data protection regulations such as GDPR and CCPA.

Opportunities

The game engine market presents several opportunities for growth, such as the increasing adoption of cloud gaming, the emergence of new gaming platforms such as Stadia and Luna, and the growing popularity of esports. The game engine market is expected to continue its growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for high-quality gaming experience, rising adoption of smartphones and tablets, and growing investment in the gaming industry.

Restraints

Difficult and time-consuming process: Video game development is the process of creating a video game. The developer, who can be a single individual or an international team across multiple nations, is responsible for creating the game. The publisher typically handles the traditional commercial console and PC game development. Developing a single game can take years to complete, while indie games usually require less time and funding and can be created by small teams or individuals.

On Special Requirement Game Engine Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Major Developments

Acquisitions

In January 2019, Epic Games, Inc. announced an agreement to acquire 3Lateral, a company specializing in content creation and the development of technology for digital humans. This acquisition was intended to strengthen the state-of-the-art virtual creatures and humans of Unreal Engine, an Epic Games product.

Partnerships

In August 2022, Unity Software, Inc. announced a partnership with Microsoft Azure, the cloud computing platform that is taken care of by Microsoft Corporation.

