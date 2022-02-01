Astrology Pioneer Susan Miller to Launch NFT Collection “Susan Miller Stars”

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Metaverse—Susan Miller, pioneer of the Internet, founder of AstrologyZone.com, publisher, and author of 14 best-selling astrology books, today announces her foray into Web3 via NFTs. Susan, in collaboration with renowned fashion illustrator Izak Zenou, will be launching “Susan Miller Stars,” a 12,000 piece NFT collection, consisting of 1,000 art designs representing each zodiac sign.

The collection, deployed on the carbon-neutral Polygon network, became available to the public for purchase on August 1 at stars.astrologyzone.com. As a part of the commitment to purchasing an NFT, buyers will receive exclusive access to Susan’s new astrology Discord channel to connect more closely with her and receive access to special events, raffles and more.

Always at the forefront of technological evolution, Susan believes astrology is moving into a new era, which requires forward-thinking ways to continue building a community and staying connected. Susan is treating the artwork as a tool to better reach her audience – the NFTs will act as a ticket to access utilities and will help more people by giving them confidence and insight into their lives.

“Finding new and interesting ways to get close to my readers and at the same time delight and surprise them has always been my goal,” said Susan Miller. “Innovation has always driven communication, from the printing press to radio and TV. The Internet and Web3 now allow us to engage and respond like never before. This is a huge leap for our civilization and I want to be at the center of this exciting revolution.”

“Susan Miller Stars” was developed and produced by CYNOSUR3, a Web3 agency dedicated to bringing brands into the digital ownership revolution. Fans will be able to purchase NFTs from the collection directly through a customized virtual wallet powered by Moonwalk, eliminating the need for complicated crypto logins or enrollment in third-party marketplaces.

“Due to the tremendous respect I have for everything Susan has accomplished, I actively sought after forming a partnership with her. I have been astounded by Susan and her attention to every single detail,” said David B. Weinstein, Founder, CYNOSUR3. “To help bring this project to life, CYNOSUR3 turned to Moonwalk for their industry-leading technology and Polygon as the premier decentralized Ethereum scaling platform. I look forward to CYNOSUR3 bringing the Astrology Zone readers into Web3.”

Susan is an accredited astrologer and regular contributing editor for four international fashion magazines in Vogue Japan, Vogue China, W South Korea, and Amicia Italy as well as US-based magazines Instyle and Elle. Susan’s astrology apps, “Daily Horoscope Astrology Zone + More by Susan Miller,” and “Moonlight: Phases of the Moon by Susan Miller,” are available for both iOS and Android users. “Daily Horoscope Astrology Zone + More by Susan Miller,” received first prize for compelling content from the Media Excellence Awards and was the Honoree award for three consecutive years by the Webby Awards. “Moonlight: Phases of the Moon by Susan Miller,” was introduced in June 2022 and reports many ephemeral facts, most important being the precise time the moon starts to become void-of-course—and when that period stops—so readers will know when to time their most vital initiations for success and when to sidestep no matter where they live or happen to be traveling.

“Susan Miller Stars’ will create a warm, safe, and fun place for my readers to gather. Sharing our thoughts in the Discord channel will promote connectivity and instill a sense of global community. I hope to offer creative ideas and insights to solve reader dilemmas and also to point out emerging opportunities for each sign that my readers may not be aware are on the way.”

To get the latest astrological news and to learn more about Susan Miller and her applications, please visit www.astrologyzone.com.

About Susan Miller

Susan Miller is a pioneer of the Internet, a businesswoman, publisher, and author of 14 best-selling astrology books. An accredited astrologer, she founded AstrologyZone.com in 1995 where she writes comprehensive monthly forecasts. Susan is a regular, monthly contributing editor to four international fashion magazines in Vogue Japan, Vogue China, W South Korea, and Amica Italy and was a contributing editor first for Instyle and later for Elle in the US. Susan has collaborated with renowned brands including Louis Vuitton in 2021 to design a custom solar system display for the brand’s namesake founder’s 200th birthday and Bloomingdale’s in 2020 to design a pop-up Astrology Zone® shop in the luxury department store chain’s flagship New York City store. Susan’s apps, “Daily Horoscope Astrology Zone + More by Susan Miller,” and “Moonlight: Phases of the Moon by Susan Miller,” report many telling ephemeral facts, are user-friendly on both iOS and Android, and have won several awards for compelling content.

About Cynosur3

CYNOSUR3 is a boutique Web3 agency that helps leading content creators and brands form tighter bonds with their biggest fans by leaning into the digital ownership revolution. Web3 technologies like NFTs re-align incentives so community leaders can diversify their audience away from web2 social platforms and consumers get better experiences. CYNOSUR3 is chain agnostic and offers turn-key solutions to community leaders with minimal impact on current operations. Founder David B Weinstein has 10 years of experience as a software co-founder and executive. The company was also co-founded by Josh Victor Rothstein & Blake Swerdloff. For more information, visit cynosur3.io.

About Moonwalk

Moonwalk is the leading no-code NFT and Web3 platform for brands, creators and communities. Moonwalk’s platform is the easiest way to enable brands, creators, and communities to create their own branded Web3 economies. The Moonwalk platform drives engagement and revenue by interconnecting NFTs, social tokens and utility across a brand’s digital ecosystem, from social to content and shopping. Moonwalk’s core offering centers around branded Web3 wallets that enable users to interact with brands, purchase and unlock NFTs, and earn and use social tokens throughout the brand’s ecosystem. It also facilitates the creation and minting of NFT collections that enable communities to form and unlock content, access, and value. Moonwalk works with iconic brands in sports, music, media, and gaming. For more information, visit www.moonwalk.com.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 19,000+ decentralized applications hosted, 1.6B+ total transactions processed, 142M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.

