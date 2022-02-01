Astound Broadband Introduces 1.2 Gigabit Internet and Debuts Astound TV+ App in First Unified Product Launch Since Rebrand

Award-winning provider offers new supercharged gigabit+ speeds and TV streaming application bring content, choice, and control for customers

PRINCETON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astound Broadband (Astound), the sixth-largest U.S. cable provider, powered by leading regional providers RCN, Grande Communications (Grande), Wave Broadband (Wave) and enTouch Systems (enTouch), today announced the nationwide launch of its supercharged internet download speed of up to 1200 Mbps / up to 50 Mbps upload. This brings some areas of the U.S. access to the fastest connectivity speeds available to-date and is the first major product launch since RCN, Grande, Wave and enTouch joined forces under the Astound Brand earlier this year.

Alongside the enhanced 1.2 Gigabit speed, the award-winning company is also unveiling their new streaming application, Astound TV+ app. When paired with the company’s IPTV video service, customers will be able to download the Astound TV+ app for free. When connected to WiFi, a user can stream live TV and free On Demand programs in and out of the home, as well as a variety of platforms, including iOS or Android phones and tablets, including select Android TVs, Apple TVs, Fire TV devices via astoundtv.com.

“These innovative options provide customers with what they want most – optimal speed, more content, and even better choice and control,” said Jim Holanda, CEO of Astound Broadband. “The introduction of 1.2 Gigabit speed offers optimal performance with greater capacity for working, streaming, learning, gaming, conferencing and more. The new Astound TV+ app is also a great complement to our suite of TV and Internet offerings, giving customers more options for accessing and enjoying entertainment on their devices. These new products continue to deliver the best experience for our customers supported by an award-winning customer service team.”

More About Astound TV+ App* features:

Subscription to Astound TV (IPTV) service is required to access the app

Watch live TV & recordings on supported devices in or out of the home

Stream on 5 devices simultaneously; register up to 12 devices

Bring your own supported device – download the app to Android, Apple and Fire TVs

Start Over – start a show over from the beginning, even if it’s currently airing

Catch Up – Watch a program that aired up to 3 days ago

Schedule DVR recordings (up to 125 hours included)

Integrated search across live TV, On Demand, recordings and streaming apps

Astound’s 1.2 Gigabit is available now for new customers across Astound’s serviceable markets. The Astound TV+ app is also available across the majority of Astound’s expanded footprint and will be rolled out to remaining areas by the end of the summer. To learn more about these services, operating requirements, supported devices, and terms & conditions, please visit astound.com.

*Astound TV+ app only available to customers who have at least one Android set-top box rental. Access to cloud DVR only available for residential customers. Subscription to video service from Astound Broadband powered by RCN, Grande, enTouch or Wave is required.

Astound Broadband (astound.com) is the sixth largest cable operator in the U.S., providing award-winning high-speed internet, broadband communications solutions, TV, phone services and fiber optic solutions for residential and business customers across the United States. Astound Broadband is comprised of organizations formerly known as RCN, Grande Communications, Wave Broadband, and enTouch. The company services Chicago, Indiana, Eastern Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York City, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Texas, regions throughout California, Oregon, and Washington.

