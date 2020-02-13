Association of Independent Mortgage Experts Applauds Equity Prime Mortgage as an Industry Leader and Dedicated Sponsor in 2020

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a non-profit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers, has added Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) as a lender sponsor with the intention of growing both organizations across the nation this year. Already licensed in 49 states, EPM is poised to grow the amount of brokers it does business with by working with AIME to develop a better understanding of the needs of AIME’s members. This growth begins with a commitment to serving the needs of brokers and borrowers.

Eddy Perez, founder and president of EPM, is aligned with AIME’s mission to put education, networking and personal relationships at the center of the mortgage broker experience. In a crowded field, mortgage brokers need to differentiate themselves to earn the business necessary to be profitable and increase their market share in the mortgage industry. Perez believes that EPM can achieve monumental growth in parallel with the broker channel market share growth in 2020.

“ I am excited to partner with an organization like AIME to continue EPM’s growth in the wholesale channel,” said Perez. “ We have aligned values with the passion and dedication of AIME’s members who constantly strive to learn more and apply their skills to secure the best loan possible for their clients.”

“ Equity Prime Mortgage embodies the dedication and tenacity of a lender that will help the wholesale channel continue to grow,” said Anthony Casa, chairman of AIME. “ I am thrilled that Eddy Perez has committed to serving independent mortgage brokers through sponsorship with AIME. With his industry experience, he will make great contributions to our success and the success of all independent mortgage brokers.”

About Equity Prime Mortgage

Founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008, EPM has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S., operating 18 office locations across the nation. EPM was recently recognized as a winner of the 2019 MBA Diversity & Inclusion award. EPM’s new mission, which was launched at the beginning of 2020 states: “ We are a resource, and voice, for financial empowerment.” With that said, the vision of the organization is clear. EPM strives “ to continue to offer top financial service, communication, and assistance to the communities we serve.”

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, and is also a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

With a dedicated staff of highly experienced professionals, EPM provides exceptional pricing for thousands of clients annually, without compromising follow-through and customer service.

For more information about EPM, visit Equityprime.com or call toll-free at (877) 255-3554.

About Association of Independent Mortgage Experts

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) is a non-profit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers. With over 40,000 members, AIME is committed to establishing a community of independent mortgage experts by creating an association that empowers them with unparalleled technology, continued education and networking support necessary to successfully advise consumers nationwide with their residential mortgage needs. AIME plans to operate with a growth-focused strategy, providing tools and resources to propel the wholesale channel beyond a 25% share of the mortgage market by 2020.

For additional information regarding the benefits associated with an AIME membership, as well as wholesale-focused lenders and vendors interested in sponsoring AIME, visit www.AIMEGroup.com.

