Assimilate’s Live FX 9.6 Delivers Game-changing Image-based Lighting and Projection Mapping for LED Wall-based Virtual Production Workflows

San Jose, CA – April 13, 2023 – Assimilate® today announced the release of Live FX 9.6, a cutting-edge, real-time visual-effects software designed for LED wall-based virtual production workflows, as well as advanced green-screen live compositing. Live FX™ 9.6 introduces game-changing features that include projection mapping, virtual-set extensions, and image-based lighting via pixel mapping that enable users to create immersive, realistic virtual environments while saving on costly media servers.

“Live FX 9.6 can handle everything from on-location previz during location scouting, green-screen live compositing, to driving complete LED wall set-ups that include set extensions,” said Jeff Edson, CEO at Assimilate. “Our goal is to help users create the most realistic, immersive virtual environments possible while being incredibly easy and fast to operate using off-the-shelf hardware. This makes it the most efficient and cost-effective virtual-production software on the market today.”

The Live FX 9.6 image-based lighting system uses pixel mapping to simulate natural lighting in virtual environments with astonishing accuracy. The underlying footage can be of any format or resolution and next to 2D and 2.5D content, complete 3D environments can be used to drive stage lighting.

Tim Kang, Cinematographer and ASC associate member, stated, “The Live FX pixel-mapping function astounds me! Assimilate has officially changed the game by providing the simplest, most direct way to sample live video and output lighting data. I just pushed out 54 universes of 16-bit RGB pixel data with only a two or three frame delay from a live video input… all from my laptop.”

Live FX 9.6 also introduces broad support for camera-tracking solutions and projection mapping capabilities for LED walls, which allow users to project content onto any surface with pixel-perfect precision. This provides unparalleled creative expression, flexibility, and control for virtual production workflows. By creating a 3D representation of the entire stage directly inside Live FX, users can also build virtual set extensions beyond the physical LED screens.

“With Live FX™ 9.6 we provide an unmatched level of creative control and flexibility for creative industry professionals. Because Live FX is easy and intuitive to use, changes to a scene can be implemented in a matter of seconds. Whether it’s adding a grade, a light card, or compositing elements into the foreground, it only takes a couple clicks,” said Mazze Aderhold, chief innovation officer at Assimilate. “A significant benefit is that it doesn’t require a fully blown media server set-up underneath. With its very modest hardware requirements, Live FX 9.6 can project 2D and 2.5D content easily onto LED volumes up to a resolution of 24k from just a single GPU. That’s truly amazing.”

See Live FX 9.6 at NAB 2023

Assimilate® will be showcasing image-based lighting, projection mapping, and virtual-set extensions with Live FX 9.6 at NAB 2023 in Las Vegas at The Studio B&H booth #C8017 in the central hall.

Price and Availability

Starting at $345.00 (USD), Assimilate Live FX 9.6 is available immediately for purchase and download at www.assimilateinc.com.

About Assimilate

As the leading provider of cutting-edge post-production software and tools, Assimilate® develops and offers advanced, real-time tools for on-set and post-production workflows that deliver groundbreaking features, speed, performance, flexibility, and stability for industry professionals. The recently launched Live FX Studio is a state-of-the-art live compositor, shipping with projection mapping, camera tracking, DMX control for image-based lighting and the latest green-screen keying technology for virtual production. Live Assist is the multi-cam VTR tool for video assist, offering support for any number of cameras, any resolution, with easy green-screen comp and local-clip server functionality. Live Looks is the optimum tool for live grading and direct-look creation with an instant connection to Assimilate’s Scratch software for live streaming and keying capabilities. Used by DITs and post artists worldwide, Scratch VR is known for its advanced on-set and post-production tools that offer stability, speed and metadata support for any camera format, including 2D/3D/VR. Play Pro Studio is the go-to solution for a professional player for VFX-reviews, ProRes RAW QC and genuine ProRes transcoding on Windows. Learn more at www.assimilateinc.com. Learn more at www.assimilateinc.com.