Assimilate Scratch + ProRes Raw Explained: Part 1

ProRes RAW is an ideal format for creating wide-gamut, high-dynamic range (HDR) content because it captures the full dynamic range and color gamut of the camera sensor.

In this video Mazze from Assimilate takes a look at what ProRes RAW actually is, what differentiates it from a conventional ProRes files and why it is a fantastic and incredibly flexible format to work with.

