Assimilate Scratch Integrates NDI® for Real-Time Streaming of Video Content to Any App

Eliminates Cables, I/O Cards, and Hassle

Assimilate® today announced that NDI® technology is now integrated in Assimilate’s advanced Scratch® 9.3 and Play Pro® tools for on-set and post-production workflows. NDI is a high-performance video-over-IP standard that allows anyone to use real time, ultra-low latency video on existing IP networks. NDI is also a brand of the Vizrt Group along with NewTek and Vizrt.

Using existing network infrastructure, the combination of NDI and Scratch and Play Pro tools give DITs and post artists unprecedented speed and ease of use for real-time streaming of video content to other production professionals or clients. What was until now a cumbersome process using cables and video i/o cards to send video from one app to another, or within the same local network, is now eliminated. Additionally, with set up of NDI exactly the same as SDI output, there is no need to relearn the process. Users experience a more streamlined workflow while significantly lowering costs. See how it works at https://vimeo.com/488081927.

Making Fast and Easy Connections Via NDI®

Send video output in real-time from Scratch or Play Pro to:

Chrome Browser, and from there on to SetStream.io.

Zoom or Skype for remote client-attended color sessions or conference calls.

Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) to stream to any streaming portal.

NDI Studio Monitor to view in a separate screening room. This is ideal for Covid-19 distancing guidelines.

Another time saver is that as an intuitive player, the NDI Studio Monitor can also go out to the local network to find NDI streams and the user can choose which one to view. NDI Studio Monitor is a free tool downloadable from NDI.tv that allows users to view or display any number of NDI video sources across a network from any compatible laptop or workstation.

“Software-driven IP workflows have become ubiquitous in video production,” said Michael Kornet, vice president, NDI. “NDI-enabled devices like Scratch from Assimilate exponentially increase the video sources available for live and post production creating efficiencies and opportunities for customers that did not previously exist. NDI is the most widely adopted IP technology on the market, epitomized by the millions of customers with access to it today.”



Mazze Aderhold, product design manager at Assimilate, stated, “The combination of NDI and Scratch is brilliant as it enables quick and easy experimentation and reviews of creative ideas both internally and with clients. Sending video with ultra-low latency from one app to another, or from one machine to another has never been easier. We’re proud to provide our users with this amazing technology to make their day-to-day work easier and more cost efficient – especially nowadays, when remote workflows have become more important than ever before.”

Jeff Sousa, colorist at Dungeon Beach in New York, reports, “Scratch 9.3’s native NDI integration adds speed and flexibility to my streaming sessions without the need to purchase I/O hardware or LUT boxes. It allows Scratch to uplink directly to SetStream.io via the blazing fast WebRTC protocol, giving me latency-free interactions with my clients and great image quality. And since NDI is ‘just another output’ to Scratch, I can control exactly what the client sees, toggling masks on and off, and even apply a stream-only display LUT to calibrate their viewing device remotely. When streaming via NDI, I can also round-trip to After Effects for rotoscoping or Avid Media Composer for conform, and the client won’t lose signal on their program, making Scratch 9.3 a powerful finishing hub for remote workflows.”

Pricing and Availability

Available immediately in Scratch 9.3, and via Assimilate’s Creative Reboot program, pricing starts at $59.00 (USD) monthly and $495.00 (USD). Play Pro 9.3 starts at $10 (USD) monthly and $99 (USD) annually. Download at www.assimilateinc.com.

About Assimilate

Assimilate develops and offers advanced tools for on-set and post-production workflows that deliver groundbreaking speed and flexibility for industry professionals. Used by DITs and post artists worldwide, Scratch is known for its productivity tools, stability, speed and metadata support for any camera format available, including 2D/3D/VR. Live Looks is the optimum tool for live grading and direct-look creation with an instant connection to Scratch and live streaming and keying capabilities. Live Assist is the multi-cam VTR tool for video assists, offering support for any number of cameras, any resolution, with easy green-screen comp and local clip server functionality. Play Pro is the go-to solution as a professional player for VFX-reviews, ProRes RAW QC and genuine ProRes transcoding on Windows.

Media Contacts

ASSIMILATE

Aggie Frizzell

VP Communications

425-503-3036

[email protected]

www.assimilateinc.com



NDI

Scott Carroll

Director, External Communications

210-370-8166

[email protected]