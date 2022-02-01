Assimilate Live Looks & Live FX: Live Grading The Volume Via Brompton’s Tessera SX40 LED Processor

In this video we’re walking you through two volume live grading workflows:

1) With Live Looks, you can use Brompton’s Tessera LED processors like a LUT box, and this way live grade the volume.

2) With Live FX, you can not only grade the content right inside Live FX, before it is sent to the LED processor, but you can also remote control various parameters directly on the Brompton Tessera LED processor.

Both workflows provide maximum flexibility and real time color for any volume size in virtual production.

