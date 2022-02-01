ASCO Power Technologies Presents the Digital Hub at the FHEA Trade Show and Annual Educational Conference

ASCO Power will show its latest critical power innovations through its Digital Hub at the FHEA Trade Show and Annual Educational Conference in Orlando, Florida, USA.

Attendees can experience ASCO’s interactive product and service displays and see critical power equipment in operation using virtual reality technology.

Attendees can connect with ASCO experts to learn critical power concepts and optimize critical power solutions.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASCO Power Technologies, the world’s leading provider of critical power solutions, will share its solutions and latest innovations at the Florida Healthcare Engineering Association (FHEA) Trade Show and Conference this June. Attendees can connect with ASCO experts and visit the ASCO Digital Hub to learn how ASCO helps drive power continuity for healthcare facilities.

The event will happen on June 1 to 3, 2022, at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, USA. It will offer insights to attendees including healthcare facility managers, C-level end users, staff, IT end users, engineers, and contractors.

ASCO Power will present its Digital Hub that features the entire range of ASCO Power solutions from transfer switches to industrial control products. Its Interactive 3D Facilities enable attendees to look closely at equipment and learn how ASCO solutions improve power reliability and streamline compliance. The hub’s Video Library presents critical power summaries, FAQs, and expert perspectives. Using virtual reality tools, attendees can operate ASCO critical power equipment and see power devices in operation to learn how ASCO solves backup power challenges in healthcare.

By visiting the ASCO exhibit, members can:

Learn about the latest ASCO technologies, products, services, and applications

Discover how ASCO Power solutions help streamline compliance

Get a closer look at equipment using digital tools and 360-degree videos

Network with ASCO experts and industry peers

Visit the ASCO Events page for event details and registration information.

ASCO critical power solutions are backed by technology, support, and service that are unmatched in the industry. Visit www.ascopower.com or contact an ASCO representative to learn more about ASCO products and services.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com. To receive updates on the latest news and updates, follow ASCO’s Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

