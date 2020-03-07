ASBU goes MENOSPLUS+ powered by Newtec Dialog®

Next-generation MENOSPLUS+ platform based on Newtec’s multiservice broadcast platform will utilize the MDM5000 Satellite Modems to provide enhanced services, including HD channels

TUNIS, Tunisia, and SINT-NIKLAAS, Belgium, 20 March 2017. Newtec – a specialist in designing, developing and manufacturing equipment and technologies for satellite communications – today announced its Newtec Dialog® platform technology will be used by Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) for the upgrade of its satellite multimedia exchange platform MENOS.

Installed by Newtec in 2008, the ASBU Multimedia Exchange Network over Satellite (MENOS) is a revolutionary networking concept which allows broadcasters to exchange multimedia content, including video and audio material, over satellite across several sites scattered across a large geographical area. The platform has continued to gain momentum, with an increasing number of member terminals and national deployments using MENOS and a growing volume of content being shared, including news, radio, television programs and sports.

Work to upgrade the architecture has already started, with MENOS PLUS+ due to go live later in 2017. The new system – which is based on the Newtec Dialog multiservice broadcast solution – will create up to 50% additional capacity for HD exchanges. HD mesh contributions to other MENOS PLUS+ terminals will also be enabled. Additionally, the quality of the Fast News Gathering (FNG) content will be drastically improved from 1 Mbps to 2 Mbps using the same space segment (Arabsat 5A). HD contributions will be enabled with Newtec’s new high-speed MDM5000 Satellite Modems.

“Newtec is a long-standing partner of ours and as a result of the success of our MENOS platform, the company was an obvious choice for us again in developing MENOS PLUS+ ,” said Abdul Rahim Suleiman, ASBU’s Director General. “The upgrade is important as more and more users demand HD and UHD content and, with Newtec, we can provide the additional capacity required for this at no extra cost to our customers.”

The Newtec MDM5000 is the first-ever DVB-S2X high-throughput VSAT modem, with a symbol rate ranging from 1 up to 133 Mbaud and coding from QPSK to 256APSK in the forward channel. It offers the choice of three return technologies, MF-TDMA, SCPC and Newtec’s unique Mx-DMA® which combines SCPC efficiency with the flexibility of MF-TDMA.

MENOS PLUS+ will ultimately be integrated with the ASBU Cloud, which is currently being developed to enable organizations outside of Arabsat 5A coverage to exchange programs.

“As the broadcasting union for the Arab States, MENOS PLUS+ is an important step for ASBU and we are pleased to be able to provide our expertise,” said Xavier Orri, Vice President Customer Solutions at Newtec. “With efficiency, scalability and flexibility at its heart of the all-IP solution, we are confident MENOS PLUS+ will future-proof ASBU’s operations, enabling the company to grow and adapt its service offering according to the demands of the market and its customers.”

The solutions provided to ASBU will be exhibited by Newtec at CABSAT 2017 in hall 7, stand B7-20. ASBU will also exhibit at the show in Dubai in hall 8 at stand 807.

For more information about the MENOS platform, please visit: http://www.asbu.net/doc.php?lang=en&docid=137

– Ends –

About ASBU

The ASBU, www.asbu.net, members are Governmental Radio & TV Corps, some Arab private channels and international broadcasters as associate members.

ASBU are exchanging three daily hot news, two weekly sporting, economic and cultural packages using his MENOS satellite network, coordinated through his exchange center in Algiers.

The MENOS ASBU network offers multimedia services. ASBU has opted adequate digital systems adopted by the terrestrial or satellite transmission stations. Also, it plays an important role in frequency coordination and allocation in all broadcasting bands, in the Arab region. ASBU & Arabsat launched worldwide satellite Arab bouquets channels.

About Newtec

Newtec, www.newtec.eu, is specialized in designing, developing and manufacturing equipment and technologies for satellite communications. As a pioneer in the industry, Newtec is dedicated to creating new possibilities for the broadcast, consumer and enterprise VSAT, government and defense, cellular backhaul and trunking and mobility, offshore and maritime markets. Our products and technologies can be applied in a wide range of single and multiservice applications from DTH broadcasting, video contribution and distribution and disaster recovery and backbones for cellular backhauling, to small and medium enterprises, SCADA and oil and gas networks, aircrafts and vessels.

Since 1985, our dedicated team of specialists has set industry standards with the most efficient, scalable and economical technology solutions. New challenges and customer needs offer opportunities to explore new boundaries. This empowers us to work even harder, helping customers to perform their best so that, together, we can make the world a safer, more informed and connected place. As a result, more than 3 billion people watch TV every day thanks to Newtec technology.

Newtec is a European company headquartered in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium. Through additional commercial offices in Dubai (UAE), Singapore, Beijing (China), São Paulo (Brazil) and Stamford, CT (USA) as well as an extensive network of over 100 certified partners, Newtec can meet customer’s needs worldwide.

