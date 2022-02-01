ASA Launches New Form of Open Banking in 2022, Empowering Customers with Control over their Data and Finances

Embedded fintech platform wraps 2022 with new clients, team members and innovations

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASA is an embedded fintech platform that connects financial institutions with customer-facing fintechs in a secure, compliant and easy to implement marketplace. The company experienced notable momentum in 2022, including new clients, key partnerships, strategic leadership additions and the launch of its embedded fintech marketplace.

ASA has created the collaborative banking movement, a new form of open banking in which banks and credit unions maintain ownership and control of customer data in a safe, secure environment and provide financial empowerment through individualized choice. More than 25 community financial institutions, such as Pyramid FCU and University Credit Union, and fintechs have partnered with ASA, delivering one-click access to the latest technology for customers and members, all without ever having to share PII data, empowering banks and credit unions to be the gateway to the technology their account holders crave.

Last year marked significant innovation; ASA launched its patent-approved app, ASA Vault, in the Apple App and Google Play Stores, enabling partnership at scale by connecting financial institutions with customer-facing fintechs. The full pilot version will be released next month, including an asset tracker that centralizes and aggregates all relevant accounts, assets, debt and identity data into a single location. Such functionality drives stronger and more frequent engagement with partner banks and credit unions.

ASA’s unique model continues to be recognized by the industry, winning the BECU Fintech Incubator Competition, powered by CoMotion. Such innovation also attracted several industry leaders, including former executive vice president and corporate CIO at JP Morgan Chase Austin Adams and former BECU CEO and president Benson Porter to its board of directors. And, longtime ABA executive Lisa Gold Schier joined the company as chief strategy officer, helping drive the organization’s strategy, innovation and growth.

“ASA’s collaborative banking movement allows banks and credit unions to be at the center of providing customers with control of their data while facilitating secure connections with technology that fits customers’ unique needs,” said Landon Glenn, CEO and founder of ASA. “The momentum we experienced last year reinforces that our model is resonating, and we look forward to helping even more institutions and fintechs reinvent how they approach partnership, all for the end user’s financial empowerment, this year and beyond.”

