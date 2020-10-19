As Schools Around the Country Shift to Remote Learning, Lifetouch and Shutterfly Launch New Way to Capture School Pictures at Home

Picture Day Snaps @Home – Now Available Through the Shutterfly App – Allows Families to Capture a Quick Snap, Add a School Picture Background and Order Prints, All from Home

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Lifetouch, the national leader in professional photography for schools and families, and Shutterfly, the leading retailer dedicated to helping people create the most from life’s moments, announced the launch of Picture Day Snaps @Home, a new way to capture school photography all from the safety of home.

Picture Day Snaps @Home provides parents and children with an annual school photo, even if picture day in its traditional form isn’t on the calendar. Through the convenience of the Shutterfly mobile app, parents can capture a quick snap, add a favorite Lifetouch background and order a picture package all from the comfort of home.

“Now more than ever, we recognize how important it is to find new ways to celebrate traditional milestones,” said Stephanie Schmid, Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising at Lifetouch. “And Picture Day is a cherished tradition for children and families alike. That’s why we are committed to meeting families wherever they are this school year – from the living room to the kitchen table – to ensure everyone has access to a school picture.”

In addition to the unforgettable memories, school photography is an essential service for schools, providing images for both school information systems and yearbooks. Lifetouch is working closely with schools to schedule picture days using its own safety protocols, CDC guidelines and the help of their proprietary dashboard found here. Lifetouch is committed to leading the photography industry in providing comprehensive safety protocols for students and employees. More information on these protocols — including face coverings, enhanced cleaning and sanitization, social distancing, health check-ins, and comprehensive safety training — can be found here.

The Shutterfly app is available through the Apple iTunes App Store or Google Play Store.

About Lifetouch:

For more than 80 years, Lifetouch has been the professional photography company of choice for schools and families. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN., the company is organized around four primary business lines operating in local communities across North America. Built on the tradition of “Picture Day”, Lifetouch captures smiling faces from preschool through high school graduation, as well as sports, special events, seniors and yearbooks; and also serves families in JCPenney Portraits and Church communities. Lifetouch is also proud to be a part of the Shutterfly family of brands.

About Shutterfly Inc

For more than 20 years, Shutterfly has been helping people around the world create the most from life’s moments. To date, the company’s collection of cards and stationery, home décor and personalized photography products have reached millions of homes worldwide.

Deeply rooted in its purpose of helping make life’s experiences unforgettable, Shutterfly is committed to reimagining the way people celebrate and connect with friends and family around the world through its flagship personalized Shutterfly products, premium offerings in its Tiny Prints boutique, Snapfish custom photo gifts, as well as wedding invitations and stationery; through BorrowLenses, the premier online marketplace for photographic and video equipment rentals; and GrooveBook, an iPhone and Android app and subscription service that prints up to 100 mobile phone photos in a GrooveBook and mails it to customers every month. For more information, please visit www.shutterfly.com.

