Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and Swan Island Networks Announce Strategic Alliance

RAD’s Face Mask Detection and Contact Tracing technologies will be integrated into Swan Island’s TX360 Situational Awareness Platform

HENDERSON, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AITX #robot–Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:AITX) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) and Swan Island Networks have agreed to cooperate on the development of integrating RAD’s real time, AI-based face mask detection alerts and MAC address data collection with Swan Island’s situational awareness and threat intelligence platform for corporations.

“Real time notification by smart devices is critical to the future of security,” said Pete O’Dell, CEO of Swan Island Networks. “Through our Common Alerting Protocol, we were immediately able to integrate the RAD face mask / no face mask alerts. Moreover, using Swan Island’s analytic engine we can process, analyze and alert on MAC address activity provided to us from the RAD device. This opens up several new opportunities for security and safety in real time.”

MAC address (Media Access Control) is a unique identifier assigned to all devices, including cell phones and other devices utilizing Bluetooth, Ethernet or Wi-Fi. MAC address tracking and recording is used for contact tracing applications, collecting valuable data of who has arrived at any given location, when, and others that they may have come into close contact with.

“RAD’s extensive dealer network will now have the unique ability to deliver exclusive solutions to their end-users, and this is a great example of how RAD’s technology can be integrated with other non-competing solutions,” said Steve Reinharz, President and Founder of RAD.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.

The company may post important information about its subsidiaries RAD-M and RAD on the websites www.radroameo.com and www.roboticassistancedevices.com and through tweets from RAD/RAD-M President and CEO Steve Reinharz (https://twitter.com/SteveReinharz)

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Swan Island Networks

Swan Island Networks (www.swanislandnetworks.com) offers TX360 and TX Global as cloud based situational awareness and intelligence services that are reliable, scalable, easy to use, interoperable and affordable. Swan Island’s TX360 service is a highly secure cloud-based platform for managing the integration, display and sharing of critical real-time information, supporting virtual Global Security Operations Centers (GSOC as a Service) and security and operations teams around the world. TX Global is as automated subscription service starting at $99/month. For more information, please visit swanislandnetworks.com.

Contacts

Steve Reinharz, President, RAD

[email protected]

(949) 636-7060

Pete O’Dell, CEO, Swan Island

[email protected]

(202) 460-9207