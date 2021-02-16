Artificial, Inc. Announces Promotion of Nikhita Singh to Chief Product Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Artificial, a lab automation company that is catalyzing the life science digital revolution with its first-of-its-kind orchestration platform, today announced that Nikhita Singh has been promoted to the role of Chief Product Officer (CPO). Joining Artificial in 2018, Nikhita is one of the founding team members at Artificial and brings with her over 10 years’ experience as a product strategist, designer, and technologist at institutions such as MIT Media Lab and companies like Palantir.





As CPO, Nikhita will spearhead Artificial’s product strategy and development to ensure that their software platform will lower the barrier of adoption of robotics and automation so labs can accelerate their next breakthrough. Before Artificial, Nikhita was a researcher at the Personal Robots Group at the MIT Media Lab where she designed and studied socially intelligent robots and AI platforms. Nikhita also drove product at Palantir for several Fortune 500 companies and government agencies in the US and Europe. She received her M.S. in Media Arts & Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and her B.S. in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from the University of California-Berkeley.

“Nikhita’s appointment to CPO reflects her deep understanding of robotics, AI, and human-centered design. She brings a fresh perspective to how humans and automation systems can interact in the lab for maximally efficient and reliable operations,” says David Fuller, CEO of Artificial. “I am confident that under Nikhita’s leadership, we will continue to advance aLab Suite’s development at a rapid pace and address the urgent needs of the life science market. Nikhita has already made significant contributions to Artificial’s growth and product and I look forward to continuing to work together as we catalyze the life science’s digital revolution.”

“I look forward to continuing to work with our teams to build out a first-of-its-kind automation platform for the life sciences,” says Nikhita. “The scientific process is a combination of art and science. It enables discoveries and innovations like gene editing, as well as enables scientists to be creative as they develop new approaches to society’s biggest problems like COVID-19 diagnostics. While this combination of art and science makes its modernization difficult, I look forward to driving the development of a solution that empowers all labs to quickly and reliably adopt and scale their automation in support of their next breakthrough.”

About Artificial

Artificial empowers every lab to realize the benefits of automation for their next breakthrough by providing a first-of-its-kind software platform that keeps the human-in-the loop. Artificial’s aLab Suite orchestrates everything that happens in a lab, including the manual tasks that still make up much of today’s lab work, to generate robust reliability and reproducibility. By bringing robotics, automation, data, and people together on a single easy-to-use platform, labs are now empowered to go from scientific intent to reliable results faster and more efficiently.

For more information, please visit www.artificial.com.

