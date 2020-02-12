Arrive Logistics Debuts Arrive Fresh™, A New Division Dedicated to Solving the Challenges of Transporting Produce, Meat, Fish, Dairy and Other Complex Perishable Freight

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrive Logistics announced today a new division, Arrive Fresh™, focused on filling the void in capacity and service for the most perishable shipments in the U.S. Piloted in 2019, Arrive Fresh provides sensitive freight shippers, such as farmers, fresh food suppliers and retailers, with a tailored approach to service. Arrive Fresh is a centralized experienced team that sources quality fresh capacity and works alongside those carriers to provide asset-like service to solve the unique challenges of moving produce, meat, seafood, dairy and nursery freight.

Farmers, retailers and fresh food suppliers face a number of challenges including limited qualified capacity, zero margin for error and a lack of accessible expertise in the perishable transportation space. Arrive Fresh addresses these common challenges by providing customers with an expert team that understands the intricacies of their complex freight and delivers solutions tailored to their specific product. By combining Arrive Logistics’ split distribution model and technology with commodity-focused training, Arrive Fresh is able to identify carriers with the optimal experience and expectations for moving perishable items from farm to shelf.

Led by Executive Vice President Tony Hammonds, the Arrive Fresh team leverages experienced industry veterans, including former senior leadership from Kellogg’s, Nestle and Dairy Farmers of America, within Arrive Logistics to address the challenges of perishable freight customers. In addition, every Arrive Fresh team member goes through a rigorous training program to learn the nuances of moving perishable products to provide customized carrier solutions.

“Throughout my 30-year tenure, I’ve been on the frontlines of the food industry supply chain and have seen how a one-size-fits-all method to freight is detrimental to good business. Farmers and food suppliers require a unique solution,” said Darlene Wolf, senior vice president of strategic accounts at Arrive Logistics and former senior director of transportation and logistics at Dairy Farmers of America. “As a former food shipper, the Arrive Fresh strategy is exactly what I was looking for when shipping perishable freight.”

“We care about what is in the trailer, whether it’s cherries or flowers, and are committed to providing a meaningful solution,” said Hammonds. “We offer drop trailer capabilities, which is unheard of in the perishable food space. It is because we are committed to identifying the right capabilities of our vast carrier network and supporting/training those carriers on produce solutions to meet the needs of our customers.”

This year, in addition to the development program within Arrive Logistics, every Arrive Fresh team member earns their Iron Apple certification, a program that ensures companies transporting perishable goods meet new food safety requirements according to the Food Safety Modernization Act (FMSA). For more information about Arrive Fresh, visit https://www.arrivelogistics.com/arrivefresh/.

Quick Facts About Arrive Fresh

Moved 20,000 loads in 2019

Offers 24/7 service solutions, including night dispatch and last-minute coverage needs

Located in Austin and Chicago, with plans to expand to the Chattanooga office

Arrive Logistics projects tripling the current 55-person Arrive Fresh team in 2020

About Arrive Logistics

Arrive Logistics is a modern 3PL built on an Informed Platform™ integrating people, processes and technology that work interdependently to enable Arrive’s team to deliver on promises in a new era of logistics. Founded in 2014, Arrive’s unprecedented, organic growth is based on an unwavering focus on operationalizing trust. Arrive raises the standard of freight brokerages with a focus on creating real relationships and unique solutions that deliver results and drive repeat business for both carriers and shippers. The Arrive team is a modern workforce of highly-trained, always-on problem-solvers equipped with data, tools and technology that drive efficiency. Headquartered in Austin, Arrive has more than 1,000 employees in Austin, Chattanooga, TN and Chicago. For more information, please visit www.arrivelogistics.com.

Contacts

Rachel Austin



[email protected]

737-239-8522