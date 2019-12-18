Arrive Launches a New “Quarterly Parking Report”

Report Compares the Cost of Parking in Urban Centers Across the U.S.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrive, a leading provider of last-mile mobility solutions, is unveiling a new “Quarterly Parking Report.” Sourced from the company’s own ParkWhiz and BestParking brands, as well as a variety of secondary sources, the report is meant to provide consumers and companies insight into the cost of parking in major urban centers across the United States.

The report features estimated parking costs for “Saturday Date Night” and a “Typical Workday” for drivers in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, and Washington, D.C. Additionally, it includes zip code level data for New York, Washington, D.C. and Chicago.

Key Q3 2019 Findings Include:

A Texas-Size Surprise

Turns out not everything is bigger in the Lone Star State. Houston, Texas can now add the lowest average cost of parking ($8.31) to its list of boasts, in addition to being America’s fourth most populous city and largest by total land area. Less surprising and even less brag-worthy: commuters in the Big Apple have the biggest average parking price tag. In fact, at an average of $23.51, New Yorkers pay nearly three times more than Houstonians.

Looming Price Hikes for the B&T Crowd

Unfortunately, wallets of Manhattan-bound drivers are likely in for a twofold wallop starting in 2021. As congestion pricing is set to increase the cost of driving into the city center at peak hours, it’s expected that parking across the East and Hudson Rivers will also see a corresponding rise in price. Bad news for commuters, but good news for parking operators in the outer boroughs and New Jersey.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (to Park on Date Night)

Being a parent can be hard. But if you’re a parent in Philadelphia and planning a date night without the kids…well, it gets harder. With a whopping average cost of $41.59, the City of Brotherly Love pays the most to park on a Saturday evening. Sorry, Philly parkers – you tend to pay nearly 100% more for date night parking than the national average.

One potential consolation: when factoring in other costs like a meal out and a babysitter, no one shells out more on date night than parents in New York and San Francisco. All told, an evening out in these cities can end up costing Mom and Dad an estimated $185.

How can you have a nice night away with your S.O. while still being able to afford college for the kids? Consider relocating to Detroit. Parents in the Motor City spend an estimated total of $133 for a Saturday night together – nearly 30% less than in the most expensive cities.

Typical Workday Parking Prices – Q3 2019



Average ParkWhiz Price per Hour for all Cities: $2.36



Average Cost of Parking: $13.37

City Avg Price Per Hour Avg Hours Booked Avg Cost of Parking Avg Hourly Meter Houston $1.05 7.92 $8.31 $1.00 Sacramento $1.13 8.38 $9.50 $1.75 Denver $1.53 7.19 $11.01 $2.00 Phoenix $1.56 5.33 $8.33 $1.50 Atlanta $1.62 5.89 $9.56 $2.00 Los Angeles $1.73 5.23 $9.07 $3.00 San Diego $1.77 6.04 $10.70 $1.25 Philadelphia $1.92 7.37 $14.15 $3.00 Indianapolis $2.09 7.00 $14.66 $1.50 Nashville $2.37 5.60 $13.30 $1.50 Minneapolis $2.38 5.26 $12.51 $2.00 Chicago $2.45 5.29 $12.94 $6.50 Detroit $2.51 6.28 $15.78 $1.00 San Francisco $2.84 5.71 $16.19 $6.00 Boston $2.91 5.86 $17.06 $2.00 Baltimore $3.01 4.00 $12.03 $2.00 Dallas $3.20 5.32 $16.99 $2.00 Washington $3.32 5.56 $18.46 $7.00 New York $5.43 4.33 $23.51 $4.50

Saturday Date Night – Q3 2019



Average ParkWhiz Price per Hour for all Cities: $3.85



Average Total Night Out for all Cities: $161.54

City Avg Price Per Hour Avg Hours Booked Avg Cost of Parking Avg Restaurant Meal Cost Babysitter Total Cost of a Night Out Houston $2.28 5.28 $12.04 $60.00 $79.19 $151.23 Detroit $2.32 5.08 $11.80 $45.00 $76.21 $133.01 Minneapolis $2.57 5.34 $13.74 $65.00 $80.11 $158.85 Atlanta $2.71 5.29 $14.33 $50.00 $79.34 $143.67 Phoenix $2.75 5.29 $14.57 $60.00 $79.37 $153.94 Indianapolis $2.78 5.49 $15.24 $50.00 $82.37 $147.61 Baltimore $2.83 5.63 $15.93 $65.00 $84.41 $165.34 Sacramento $2.89 5.61 $16.21 $60.00 $84.09 $160.31 Chicago $3.05 4.92 $15.02 $62.50 $73.86 $151.39 San Diego $3.18 5.38 $17.11 $55.00 $80.68 $152.80 Nashville $3.22 5.07 $16.35 $70.00 $76.06 $162.41 Los Angeles $3.75 5.32 $19.97 $67.50 $79.83 $167.30 San Francisco $4.21 5.45 $22.92 $80.00 $81.73 $184.66 Dallas $4.77 5.08 $24.25 $50.00 $76.20 $150.45 Washington $5.08 4.73 $24.03 $80.00 $71.01 $175.04 New York $5.35 5.14 $27.52 $80.00 $77.10 $184.62 Denver $5.85 4.89 $28.59 $65.00 $73.33 $166.93 Boston $5.92 5.30 $31.37 $70.00 $79.55 $180.93 Philadelphia $7.58 5.48 $41.59 $55.00 $82.26 $178.85

Additional data and insights can be found at qpr.arrive.com.

About Arrive

Arrive powers the last mile of connected mobility. The company delivers scalable, friction-free parking experiences through apps, voice and in-dash. Its fully integrated platform makes it easy for companies and brands to offer parking as a solution for drivers, fleets and connected vehicles. Millions of people across North America have access to Arrive-powered parking through the company’s distribution partners, including Amazon, Ford, Avis, Hyundai, Honda, TomTom, Ticketmaster/Live Nation, Groupon, and many others, and its consumer-facing brands, ParkWhiz and BestParking. For more information, visit Arrive.com.

