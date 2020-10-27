ARRI Rental North America to Showcase Cutting-Edge Solutions From XM2 PURSUIT at Select Locations

Collaboration will showcase exclusive technology and expanded aerial services for filmmakers

VAN NUYS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–XM2 PURSUIT, a groundbreaking new collaboration between industry stalwarts XM2 and Pursuit Aviation servicing movies, television, commercials, and the aerospace industry, is strengthening its relationship with ARRI Rental North America, a leading camera, lighting, and grip equipment rental service company. Including Oscar-nominated films “Joker,” “1917,” and “Parasite,” ARRI Rental has serviced some of the biggest films in the industry. As a preferred partner, XM2 PURSUIT will work closely with ARRI Rental North America to demonstrate innovative camera solutions and exclusive technology for filmmakers, offering our customers more creative choices.





As part of the collaboration, XM2 PURSUIT is developing customized, branded footprints at ARRI Rental North America locations starting in Burbank, CA, followed by a rollout in Brooklyn, NY, and Vancouver, British Columbia in 2021.

“At ARRI Rental, we have a great legacy of empowering filmmakers through our expertise and large portfolio of products and services. By exhibiting these offerings at select locations, our customers get to experience solutions that keep their productions on the cutting-edge of modern filmmaking,” said Andy Shipsides, President of ARRI Rental North America.

XM2 PURSUIT will utilize ARRI Rental locations in North America to highlight its expertise and innovations across aerial cinematography, production, and aviation. This will include onsite presence of its latest camera drones, show reels featuring its network fleet of rotary and fixed wing aircraft, as well as recent aerial camera system innovations, including JETCAM™ and XM2 Whiskey. With XM2 Whiskey, XM2 PURSUIT created the first-of-its-kind setup inside a helicopter that delivers an entirely new way of shooting aerial scenes.

“We are excited to broaden our collaboration with ARRI Rental North America to feature our cutting-edge equipment and capabilities in the rapidly evolving filmmaking industry,” said Stephen Oh, leader of XM2 PURSUIT. “ARRI’s commitment to innovation with its camera systems aligns perfectly with our approach to aerial cinematography and production. Our presence at ARRI Rental will allow us to strengthen our partnership with them and showcase our customized solutions to new audiences.”

This isn’t the first time the companies have pooled their unique capabilities. In 2019, XM2 PURSUIT became the only solution provider to integrate the ARRI 535 film camera inside the SHOTOVER K1 system. Given the increased frequency of shooting on film in today’s cinematic landscape, XM2 PURSUIT recognized this trend and developed a system with an ARRI camera as the centerpiece that would provide distinct advantages to filmmakers employing aerial cinematography in their productions.

For more information on XM2 PURSUIT’s services, visit xm2.com and PursuitAviation.com. To learn more about ARRI Rental, please visit ARRIRental.com.

About XM2 PURSUIT:

A collaboration between XM2 and Pursuit Aviation, XM2 PURSUIT forms the world’s premier complete aerial solution provider. Capable of capturing amazing aerial content from almost any airborne platform, XM2 PURSUIT caters to the major motion picture, visual effects, television and aerospace industries.

Combining globally experienced pilots with the latest developments in aerospace and film equipment, XM2 PURSUIT services feature films and TV shows around the globe, deploying teams to the most logistically and environmentally challenging destinations around the world.

The capability to modify and integrate custom platforms is facilitated by a highly specialized team of pilots, camera operators, engineers and technicians to realize any creative vision. This unique personnel structure creates a skilled, precise and efficient aerial unit that meets and exceeds the demands of on-set operations.

From iconic, historic warbirds to unmanned aircraft that fit in the palm of your hand, XM2 PURSUIT brings together the best of the aerospace and film industries, providing innovative, turn-key solutions for productions of any size. For more information and to learn about our groundbreaking technical innovations in aerial cinematography, visit xm2.com and PursuitAviation.com.

About ARRI Rental:

ARRI Rental’s mission is to be instrumental in realizing the creative visions of international filmmakers and content producers by providing first-class camera, lighting and grip equipment—and an unsurpassed level of service—to the feature film, television, advertising, broadcast, and events markets.

Operating through a network of rental facilities in North America and across Europe, the group’s combined resources and expertise allow ARRI Rental to develop and roll out exclusive, proprietary technologies. These include the ALEXA XT B+W and the ALEXA 65, a larger-than-large-format solution for high-end movies, TV series, and commercials, comprising the world’s only true 65 mm digital cinema camera, custom-designed lenses such as the DNA series, and fast, efficient workflow tools.

Recent productions serviced by ARRI Rental include: “I Know This Much Is True,” Netflix’s “Dark,” “1917,” “Joker,” “Parasite,” “Little Women,” “Gemini Man,” “After the Wedding,” “The Dead Don’t Die,” “Men in Black: International,” “John Wick 3: Parabellum,” “Dumbo,” “Roma,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Altered Carbon,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” among others. For locations and more information, please visit www.arrirental.com.

