Arrcus Demonstrates Widespread Interoperability with Transport Network Vendors

Leading Telecom Test Center Showcases Results at MPLS SD & AI Net World Congress in Paris

Arrcus showcases successful interoperability with Arista, Cisco, Huawei, Juniper, Nokia

Interoperability showcased in partnership with white box hardware vendor UfiSpace

Network operators and enterprise customers deploying Arrcus ACE at scale

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core-to-edge network infrastructure, announced that it has successfully completed EANTC’s Interoperability Test 2022. The demonstration affirmed that Arrcus’ open and disaggregated ACE architecture can seamlessly interoperate with a wide range of vendors such as Arista, Cisco, Huawei, Juniper and Nokia within a transport network.

Customer network environments often include networking gear from multiple vendors, thus making interoperability a key requirement. The testing, in this case, was done in partnership with open hardware provider UfiSpace. The interoperability test, which took place earlier this year at EANTC’s lab in Berlin, involved the Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform and UfiSpace S9600-72XC open aggregation routers for use in Ethernet VPN and segment routing.

The interoperability test cases that Arrcus participated in included:

Ethernet VPN (EVPN) and IPVPN including support for Carrier Ethernet services providing E-Line services

Integrated Routing and Bridging (IRB) functions enabling EVPN extension between subnets

MAC Mobility within SR-MPLS

SR-MPLS VPN services and traffic steering

SRv6 VPN services

SRv6 and MPLS service interworking and resiliency with TI-LFA over SRv6

“Ensuring interoperability so enterprises and service providers can seamlessly transition to agile and enriching technologies has never been more important,” said Shekar Ayyar, chairman and CEO of Arrcus. “Open and disaggregated software-driven approaches are becoming increasingly critical as the world of applications – for 5G, Web 3.0 and beyond – becomes more data-intensive and latency sensitive.”

“Customer demand for more service flexibility is fueling the migration from legacy networks to SDN with interoperability leading the way for new use cases in the cloud access and mobile networks,” said Vincent Ho, CEO of UfiSpace. “An open and disaggregated architecture enables more options for service providers when implementing new technologies and services.”

EANTC evaluated more than 635 test case combinations as part of this round of interoperability tests, which involved 14 vendors, including some of the biggest names in networking. Following the testing in Berlin, the results were showcased live at MPLS SD & AI Net World Congress in Paris. For a detailed description of the test scenarios and results, read the EANTC test report.

The Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform is seeing widespread adoption across customers in many verticals. On the enterprise front, ACE continues to be the platform of choice for customers looking to improve their data center economics through merchant silicon alternatives to traditional routers and switches. And as 5G adoption expands, communications and media service providers are discovering the benefit of a software-defined disaggregated architecture for transport network routing and switching across core, edge and cell site router use cases. Also, cloud and multi-cloud networking is a fast-growing market segment for Arrcus. The ACE multi-cloud networking solution ensures underlay network connectivity and granular policy control for hybrid cloud operations and security.

About EANTC

EANTC (European Advanced Networking Testing Center) is internationally recognized as one of the world’s leading independent test centers for telecommunication technologies. Based in Berlin, Germany, the company offers vendor-neutral consultancy and realistic, reproducible, high-quality testing services since 1991. Customers include leading network equipment manufacturers, tier-1 service providers, large enterprises, and governments worldwide. EANTC’s proof of concept, acceptance tests and network audits cover established and next-generation fixed and mobile network technologies. https://www.eantc.de

About Arrcus

Arrcus was founded to enhance business efficiency through superior network connectivity. The Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform offers best-in-class networking with the most flexible consumption model at the lowest total cost of ownership. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, strategic partners and top-tier VCs. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, go to www.arrcus.com or follow @arrcusinc.

