ARInsights Launches ARchitect Interactions for Google Workspace

Google Add-On Enhances Analyst Relations Productivity — Making it Easy to Work Between ARchitect and Gmail and Google Calendar Environments

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ARchat—ARInsights, provider of the market-leading SaaS platform for managing analyst relations programs, today announced the availability of ARchitect Interactions for Google Workspace. A free download from the Google Workspace Marketplace, this Google add-on connects ARchitect, ARInsights’ analyst relations (AR) productivity software, to a user’s Gmail inbox and Google Calendar. The add-on saves AR pros from having to enter analyst interaction data in multiple systems — bringing Gmail and Google Calendar information directly into ARchitect to increase AR efficiency.

“We know how busy analyst relations professionals are, so our products and solutions are designed to make their lives easier,” said ARInsights CEO Andy Zimmerman. “Many businesses today — and many of our customers — use Google Workspace to communicate with analysts and schedule meetings. Rather than log that information in multiple systems, AR pros can now instantly bring the data they need into ARchitect, making it easier to track and report on analyst activity.”

Relied on by leading technology companies worldwide, ARchitect empowers AR professionals to optimize knowledge-sharing with industry analysts and manage workflows, all from a single platform. In addition to searching the database of 8,000+ industry analysts and influencers, users can also capture and track analyst interactions (e.g., inquiries, briefings and emails), manage larger scale projects with analysts (e.g., vendor evaluations, events), and report on trends in activity and results over time.

How it Works

ARchitect Interactions for Google Workspace makes it easy to bring analyst interaction data directly into ARchitect. From the Google Workspace environment, ARchitect users can:

Turn emails and calendar appointments (in Gmail and Google Calendar, respectively) directly into interactions in ARchitect , for real-time viewing by team members.

(in Gmail and Google Calendar, respectively) directly , for real-time viewing by team members. Link emails with analyst meetings in ARchitect, when applicable.

in ARchitect, when applicable. Edit interaction details , such as analysts, participants, meeting types, projects and coverages.

, such as analysts, participants, meeting types, projects and coverages. Search for and reference existing ARchitect interactions , without leaving Gmail or Google Calendar.

, without leaving Gmail or Google Calendar. From within Gmail or Google Calendar, click direct links to an interaction for easy access to ARchitect.

for easy access to ARchitect. Delete canceled meetings in Google Calendar using ARchitect Interactions, and they’re automatically removed from ARchitect.

Customer Use Cases

“As an AR team of one at Lookout, I have a jam-packed day and constantly seek meaningful ways to streamline processes,” said Ron Davis, director of analyst relations, Lookout. “Being able to quickly add interaction data to ARchitect through the Google add-on makes an impact – reducing my workload, increasing efficiency and making it easier to track analyst activity.”

Rebecca Morris, senior director of analyst relations at Coupa, also appreciates the productivity benefits of the new Google add-on.

“As our AR team members interact with analysts, we want to be able to record those details quickly – so that we can move on to the next briefing, outreach or initiative, and so that our team is in sync,” she said. “ARchitect Interactions for Google Workspace helps us accomplish this. We can easily track important information, save time doing so and keep team members in-the-loop on our ongoing activities.”

ARchitect Interactions for Google Workspace is available to Mac and PC users. For users of Microsoft Outlook, ARInsights offers similar functionality with its existing ARchitect Interactions for Outlook add-in.

About ARInsights

Founded in 2004 and backed by Polaris Growth Fund, ARInsights provides the market-leading SaaS platform for managing analyst relations (AR) programs. Our flagship solution, ARchitect, along with multiple complementary products, enables hundreds of leading companies to increase awareness and enhance knowledge-sharing with all the industry analysts that influence their business. ARInsights helps measurably improve the efficiency and productivity of AR professionals every day. For more information, visit www.arinsights.com.

