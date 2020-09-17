“Arch MI PolicyCast” Video Podcast Series Launches

Industry Veteran Kirk Willison Interviews Thought Leaders about Policy Issues Facing the Housing Industry

GREENSBORO, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#loanoriginators–Arch Mortgage Insurance today announced the latest installment of the “Arch MI PolicyCast” video podcast series – an interview with Don Layton, former Freddie Mac CEO. In this episode, hosted by Kirk Willison, Arch MI’s Vice President of Government and Industry Relations, Layton discusses his experience leading Freddie Mac after the global financial crisis, the creation of Freddie Mac’s Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) program and his perspective on the FHFA’s proposed capital rule for the Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs). This “Arch MI PolicyCast” and other resources are available through Arch MI’s Insights blog.

“With so much activity in the housing policy space, it’s often difficult to stay informed,” said Willison. “My hope is that the discussions we have on the Arch MI PolicyCast are insightful and informative and give the viewer a chance to think about how housing policy reform could affect their businesses.”

Launched in August, the “Arch MI PolicyCast” provides mortgage professionals a new way to stay informed on the issues shaping the future of housing through interviews with some of the most influential industry and policy thought leaders in the nation. Jim Parrot, a former National Economic Council adviser, appeared in the first episode.

Future guests include:

Jonathan Reckford, CEO, Habitat for Humanity International.

Alanna McCargo, Vice President for Housing Finance Policy, Urban Institute.

To watch the “Arch MI PolicyCast” or sign up to receive notifications, visit Arch MI’s Insights blog.

