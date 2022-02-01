Aramark Sports + Entertainment Prepares For “Win-Win” as Astros and Phillies Advance To 2022 MLB World Series Presented by Capital One

Aramark to Deliver a World-Class Hospitality Experience in Houston and Philadelphia

Culinary Leaders Hit the Road to Serve Hometown-Inspired Dishes at Opposing Teams’ Stadiums

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ARMK–The 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series presented by Capital One will be a winning combination for Aramark Sports + Entertainment (Aramark, NYSE: ARMK) as the American League Champion Houston Astros compete against the National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies, beginning with Game 1 in Houston on Friday, Oct. 28.

Aramark, the award-winning food and beverage partner at Minute Maid Park (Astros) and Citizens Bank Park (Phillies), will bring culinary innovation to the world stage with a special World Series edition of its Chefs on the Road program as well as a new lineup of menu items and retail offerings.

“The 2022 World Series is an extraordinarily exciting time for Aramark Sports + Entertainment as the foodservice partner at both venues, the retail provider in Philadelphia, and the facilities operator in Houston,” said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. “We are so proud of the Astros and Phillies for their outstanding performances on the field this season and equally as proud of the hardworking and dedicated Aramark employees who have played a key role in this year’s success. We look forward to continuing our postseason momentum and delivering an immersive and unforgettable World Series experience for baseball fans in the days ahead.”

Chefs on the Road

Following a successful regular season rollout, Aramark is bringing its highly-engaged Chefs on the Road program to the World Series – designed to bring new food and beverage experiences to sports fans through menu offerings that are authentic to the visiting team’s hometown cuisine. Culinary leaders from Houston and Philadelphia will travel with the teams to serve their favorite hometown dishes during this year’s championship series. These limited-time, club-level offerings will include:

South Philly Roast Pork Sandwich ( from Aramark Director of Culinary Innovation Richard Grab ): Roasted pork shoulder prepared with lemon herb salt, sharp provolone, broccoli rabe relish, and topped with roasted long hots. (Available in Gallagher Club)

( ): Roasted pork shoulder prepared with lemon herb salt, sharp provolone, broccoli rabe relish, and topped with roasted long hots. (Available in Gallagher Club) Crawford Dog (from Aramark Executive Chef Scott Strickland): Two angus beef hotdogs split and griddled on a potato bun and topped with Crawford Bock bacon, onion jam, and yellow mustard. (Available in Diamond Club)

Dueling Desserts

For the Fall Classic, Aramark’s culinary team developed Dueling Desserts infused with seasonal ingredients and fall flavor profiles:

REESE’S Bread Pudding (Minute Maid Park): Creamy white chocolate peanut butter and crushed REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups. Option to top with ice cream for extra sweetness. (Available at Creamery locations, Sections 106 and 219)

(Minute Maid Park): Creamy white chocolate peanut butter and crushed REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups. Option to top with ice cream for extra sweetness. (Available at Creamery locations, Sections 106 and 219) Pumpkin Pie Cannoli (Citizens Bank Park): Cannoli dipped in white chocolate with crushed toasted almonds. (Available at Fall Classics, Section 139)

In addition to the Chefs on the Road and Dueling Desserts creations, both Minute Maid Park and Citizens Bank Park will introduce special-edition items – ranging from food and cocktails to exclusive merchandise – at both ballparks.

New at Minute Maid Park

Signature Cocktail – Spicy Mango Margarita: Tequila, lime, jalapeno, and tajin. (Available at various bars within the ballpark)

Tequila, lime, jalapeno, and tajin. (Available at various bars within the ballpark) Premium Service: Elevated menu of dishes for premium ticket holders, headlined by a rosemary garlic bone-in rib roast, specialty sushi bar, and shrimp and polenta.

New at Citizens Bank Park

Menu Creations: Hot & Honey Chicken Mac and Cheese Bowl : Creamy mac and cheese topped with panko breadcrumbs and in-house pulled chicken tossed in a hot honey glaze. (Section 109) Bryce Crispy Donut (from local restaurant Federal Donuts) : Donut topped with Phillies red marshmallow glaze, rice crispy treat pieces, and a white marshmallow drizzle. (Section 140)

Signature Cocktails: Red October Punch: Vodka, lemonade, lime, and pomegranate juice. (Sections 102, 111, 120, 128, 203, 318, 323, and the Miller Lite Landing) Apple Cider Margarita: Locally sourced apple cider, silver tequila, triple sec , lime juice, and maple syrup. (Sections 102, 111, 120, 139, 203, 323, and the Miller Lite Landing)

Premium Service: Suite specials will include tomahawk steaks, autumn risotto, and more.

Suite specials will include tomahawk steaks, autumn risotto, and more. Merchandise: Souvenir seekers and baseball fans of all ages can find the latest and most sought-after World Series apparel and merchandise throughout Citizens Bank Park and in the New Era Phillies Team Store.

About Aramark Sports + Entertainment

Aramark Sports + Entertainment serves more than 150 award-winning food and beverage, retail, and facility service programs in premier stadiums, arenas, convention centers, cultural attractions, performance venues, and unique entertainment destinations across North America.

