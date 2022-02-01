Aramark Sports + Entertainment Announces New Food and Beverage Creations and Hospitality Upgrades at Seven NHL and NBA Arenas

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ARMK—Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the award-winning food and beverage provider at seven National Hockey League (NHL) and National Basketball Association (NBA) arenas, is embarking on a new season of hospitality innovations and bringing hockey and basketball fans in the U.S. and Canada a variety of fresh menu creations and culinary collaborations, self-order technology advancements, and immersive dining experiences.

“Aramark Sports + Entertainment continues to develop unique food and beverage offerings for sports fans by working collaboratively with our partners to deliver ‘wow’ moments for our guests,” said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. “We’re expanding frictionless ordering capabilities across all venues to make various dining touchpoints on gameday more efficient, and we’re bringing culinary star power to in-arena restaurants and concession stands with notable chef partnerships and trending menu creations that are full of flavor and make a statement.”

INTRODUCING Eat Your Feed

Eat Your Feed (#EatYourFeed) is Aramark Sports + Entertainment’s latest signature menu program that will get fans and foodies talking. The seven featured menu items gained popularity on social media with trending videos this year, and Eat Your Feed gives fans the opportunity to taste these viral dishes at their next arena event. These include:

BBQ Sundae (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse) : Choice of BBQ chicken or pork layered with mac and cheese and topped with coleslaw, shredded cheddar, and jalapeños. (Section 121)

: Choice of BBQ chicken or pork layered with mac and cheese and topped with coleslaw, shredded cheddar, and jalapeños. (Section 121) CHEETOS ® ‘n’ Waffle (Wells Fargo Center) : CHEETOS FLAMIN’ HOT® breaded chicken tenders wrapped in a buttermilk bubble waffle and topped with buttermilk ranch dressing. (Section 107)

® : CHEETOS FLAMIN’ HOT® breaded chicken tenders wrapped in a buttermilk bubble waffle and topped with buttermilk ranch dressing. (Section 107) Four Corners Quesadilla (PPG Paints Arena) : Flour tortilla filled with diced flank steak, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, nacho cheese, and mozzarella cheese. (Sections 212 and 218)

: Flour tortilla filled with diced flank steak, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, nacho cheese, and mozzarella cheese. (Sections 212 and 218) Meatball Cone (SAP Center) : Italian-style meatballs in marinara sauce with crushed red pepper and mozzarella cheese served in a waffle cone. (Club Level, Section 117)

: Italian-style meatballs in marinara sauce with crushed red pepper and mozzarella cheese served in a waffle cone. (Club Level, Section 117) Ottawa Senators 30 th Anniversary Poutine (Canadian Tire Centre) : Russet potatoes topped with gluten-free poutine gravy, St-Albert cheese curds, CHEETOS FLAMIN’ HOT, and queso. (Section 224)

: Russet potatoes topped with gluten-free poutine gravy, St-Albert cheese curds, CHEETOS FLAMIN’ HOT, and queso. (Section 224) Peach Cobbler Tacos (Capital One Arena) : Flour tortilla filled with house-made peach cobbler, cinnamon sugar, and flaky dough crumbs. (Section 408)

: Flour tortilla filled with house-made peach cobbler, cinnamon sugar, and flaky dough crumbs. (Section 408) Ranch Pickles (AT&T Center): Crisp pickle spears soaked in ranch marinade. (Section 105)

NEW CONCESSIONS AND RESTAURANT CONCEPTS

Fans who attend games at AT&T Center (San Antonio Spurs), Canadian Tire Centre (Ottawa Senators), Capital One Arena (Washington Capitals/Washington Wizards), PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh Penguins), Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland Cavaliers), SAP Center (San Jose Sharks), and Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia Flyers/76ers) will get to a taste of new gameday treats and local chef and restaurant collaborations including:

Featured Local Restaurant Concepts ABVE the Basics (SAP Center) : ABVE the Basics will offer up modern Mexican American dishes with a street food twist this season in San Jose. (Section 220) Bun Papa (Capital One Arena) : Alexandria, Virginia’s Bun Papa will dish out its Fried Chicken Sandwich, Big Papa Deluxe, Roadhouse Burger, and Papa Poutine to Capitals and Wizards fans. (Section 120) Caliente Pizza & Drafthouse (PPG Paints Arena) : Now the Official Pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Caliente Pizza & Drafthouse has made its way to PPG Paints Arena with pepperoni and cheese Sicilian-style slices. (Sections 107, 212, 232, F.N.B. Club, Captain Morgan Club) Chiko (Capital One Arena) : Specializing in comforting dishes that pull from Chinese and Korean cuisines, Chiko’s menu will feature a Sesame Slaw Dog and Kimchi & Chili Dog. (Section 422) El Halal Amigos (SAP Center) : From Chef Hisham’s food truck concept, a variety of menu options pair quality Halal meats with authentic Mexican cuisine. (Section 216) Federalist Pig (Capital One Arena) : A two-time Michelin Bib Gourmand winner, Federalist Pig is bringing DC barbecue to Capital One Arena. Fans can order a Texas Ranger featuring chopped brisket, crispy onions, and house pickles on a BBQ toasted bun or indulge in the Carolina on My Mind with pulled pork, coleslaw, crispy skin, and Carolina Vinegar BBQ sauce on a toasted bun. (Section 110) Izzy’s Cheesesteaks (SAP Center) : Using quality, locally sourced ingredients, Izzy’s will serve classic cheesesteaks with a Bay twist. (Section 126) Paleta POPS! (AT&T Center) : The new sweet indulgence in San Antonio will serve custom paletas with a variety of customer toppings. Flavors include cookies & cream, berry gummy, turtle, strawberry cheesecake, banana split, and chocolate peanut butter cup. (Sections 123, 206) PANA (SAP Center) : A local Venezuelan food concept meaning “a homie” or “a friend” offering authentic arepas stuffed with various meats, cheeses, and vegetables. (Section 111) Pronto Italia (PPG Paints Arena) : The in-house Italian concept will have a chicken parm sandwich, hot Italian sandwich, fried ravioli, and garlic fries for fans. (Section 120) Swizzler (Capital One Arena) : Swizzler’s offers a sustainable take on classic fast food and will sell two different cheeseburger options and a signature chicken sandwich. (Section 105) Takorean (Capital One Arena) : With menu items that feature a combination of Korean flavors with Mexican flair, Takorean’s new location will serve up a bulgogi taco, chicken dak galbi taco, and hoisin tofu taco. (Sections 107, 432)





Gameday Signatures Barbacoa Hot Dog (AT&T Center) : All beef hot dog topped with barbacoa, fried jalapeños, and onions. (Sections 103, 126, 209, 226) Cheesesteak Pierogies (PPG Paints Arena) : Seared pierogies, seasoned steak, caramelized onions, and cheese sauce. (Section 218) Flour Meatball Sandwich (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse) : Semolina hoagie with mayo giardiniera and fresh basil, topped with melted, sliced aged provolone. (Section 119) Mac n’ CHEETOS Burger (SAP Center) : Beef patty topped with crispy macaroni and CHEETOS fritter, onion rings, American cheese, Chef’s signature Sharks sauce, applewood bacon, and zesty jalapeños on a brioche bun. (Section 223)





Plant-Forward Options Boosted Bowls (AT&T Center): Offering Mediterranean grain bowls, Caesar salad cups, garden salad shakers, açai jars, dragon fruit jars, and more. (Section 112) Koncious Kuisine (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse) : New in Cleveland, Koncious Kuisine specializes in 100% vegan and plant-based cuisine that feeds the body and spirit and is deep in flavor. Cavaliers fans will get to choose from a BBQ Chik’n Wrap, Chik’n Bac’n Ranch Wrap, BLT Wrap, or vegan Caesar salad. (Section 117) Za’atar Cauliflower Cheesesteak (Wells Fargo Center) : Za’atar spiced cauliflower steak topped with caramelized and harissa cheese wiz. (Section 110)





Specialty Cocktails and Souvenir Cups AT&T Center Souvenir Cup Collections : In honor of the Spurs’ 50 th Anniversary, AT&T Center has created a 32-ounce, bottomless 50 th Anniversary Souvenir Fountain Soda Cup as well as a 50 th Anniversary Souvenir Beer Collection to mark Spurs’ highlights over the years including Manu Ginóbili Hall of Fame Night (10/19), Origins Night (11/7), 1999 Championship Night (12/2), 2003 Championship Night (12/12), 2005 Championship Night (2/1), 2007 Championship Night 3/2), 2014 Championship Night (3/14). A special-edition Fiesta Souvenir Beer Cup will also be sold on select game nights (11/25, 12/8, 12/31, 1/6, 1/20, 3/4, 3/17). Capital One Arena Souvenir Cup Collections : To celebrate the Wizards’ 25 th Anniversary , Capital One Arena has created a new souvenir cup designed with Classic Edition uniform colors. The arena will also offer specialty wine and cocktails cups at the new autonomous checkout Drink Mkt in Section 108. “Le Magnifique Mule” (PPG Paints Arena) : New cocktail in honor of The Magnificent One, Mario Lemieux, made with vodka and Owen’s Ginger Beer. (Various bar locations) Sharkarita (SAP Center) : Milagro® Silver tequila, sweet & sour mix, lime juice, agave, and blue curaçao. (Milagro Cantina on Club Level and Concourse Portables 102, 118) Slush Cantina Frozen Cocktails (SAP Center) : Frozen slush cocktails in a variety of flavors including classic margarita, peach mango margarita, blue raspberry margarita, fruit punch rum runner, and piña colada. (Section 306)



SELF-ORDER TECHNOLOGY

Aramark is bringing the latest in self-order and checkout solutions to arenas this season with:

AI Self-Checkout: Grab-and-go service models paired with near-contactless checkout devices will quickly get fans back to the game. These technologies will be offered in a new Drink Mkt at Capital One Arena (Section 106) as well as Canadian Tire Centre ’s multiple Drink Mkt and Walk Thru Bru locations, which will roll out portable versions of the concept along with a dedicated walk-in store – marking the first implementation of this AI-powered checkout technology in Canada. AT&T Center will also feature AI self-checkout capabilities with self-dispensing popcorn machines selling Spurs Pop: Fiesta-Inspired Kettle Corn, in two arena locations.

Autonomous Market : The Drink Mkt brand will expand with two additional locations at Capital One Arena that offer autonomous, checkout-free technology (Section 108, 116).

: The brand will expand with two additional locations at that offer autonomous, checkout-free technology (Section 108, 116). Digital Age Verification : Spurs fans at AT&T Center will be able to order cocktails via automated cocktail bars using facial recognition technology once registered with a valid government-issued ID. (Section 115)

: Spurs fans at will be able to order cocktails via automated cocktail bars using facial recognition technology once registered with a valid government-issued ID. (Section 115) Mobile Ordering : The convenient ability to order and pay for food, beverage, and merchandise using a mobile device continues to be a key factor in enhancing fans’ dining experience on game day. This season, Wells Fargo Center will implement Club Level mobile ordering with delivery to all seats. PPG Paints Arena will launch a new offering from its dual-chamber, temperature-controlled food lockers located at the Ford Food Garage in Section 115 with MoBowl , a gluten-free, customizable rice bowls concept.

: The convenient ability to order and pay for food, beverage, and merchandise using a mobile device continues to be a key factor in enhancing fans’ dining experience on game day. This season, will implement Club Level mobile ordering with delivery to all seats. will launch a new offering from its dual-chamber, temperature-controlled food lockers located at the Ford Food Garage in Section 115 with , a gluten-free, customizable rice bowls concept. Self-Order Kiosks: Touch-to-order kiosks empower guests to customize their checkout interactions and increase autonomy and speed of service. Fans at AT&T Center will see a second Fan Favs Express concept (Section 126), but this time with self-checkout kiosks. Capital One Arena will also expand kiosk ordering with two Hall of Favs locations (Sections 106, 417) that feature popular concessions brands, and fans on Wells Fargo Center’s new Club Level will have the ability to order from kiosks with food delivery to their seats.

PHOTOS: A selection of arena menu items can be downloaded here.

