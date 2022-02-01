AR-Enabled Manifest Work-Instruction Platform to Be Demonstrated at Department of Defense Maintenance Symposium

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Taqtile, Inc. will exhibit its industry-leading augmented reality (AR)-based work-instruction platform, Manifest®, at the 2022 Department of Defense (DoD) Maintenance Symposium in Orlando, December 12-15. Showcased in the Magic Leap booth, P1405, the AR-enabled maintenance and inspection capabilities of Manifest will be demonstrated in operational and training scenarios.

Manifest is designed to empower deskless workers – including deskless military personnel – to complete often complex procedures more consistently and accurately by decreasing cognitive load and stress. Personnel responsible for Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) and preventative maintenance and inspection procedures experience exceptional benefits from the Manifest platform, including access to real-time remote assistance from experts who can guide staff through complex tasks. Expert guidance through Manifest can increase maintenance and repair efficiencies, assist personnel in completing procedures more accurately, and improve safety.

With a focus on the pursuit of next-generation materiel readiness through data advantage, technology, and innovation, the DoD Maintenance Symposium is an ideal event to showcase Taqtile’s robust work-instruction solution. Defense organizations that have made use of Manifest include the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S Air Force, as well as OEMs, systems integrators, and other Allied defense forces around the globe.

“Our Manifest platform addresses key issues defense organizations currently face when it comes to maintenance, including innovation, digitization, and improved operational readiness,” explains Joe Clukey, VP of Sales and Strategic Partnerships, Taqtile. “Manifest’s ability to help personnel more efficiently and more completely maintain critical equipment is essential to the military’s modernization efforts.”

Maintenance applications in the defense sector utilizing Manifest will be on display using the Magic Leap 2 headset. Key features of the Magic Leap 2 will be showcased, including Dynamic Dimming™ technology for crisp display of AR images in most any lighting condition, and the device’s wide, 70-degree field of view to create an extremely natural, immersive AR environment.

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. Taqtile exists to empower and equip people with the tools they need to complete their jobs flawlessly, accurately, every time. By leveraging proven technologies, including augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before. Taqtile is the 2020 Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner of the Year and a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list for two consecutive years – 2021 and 2022. For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit https://taqtile.com/.

