AppTek Wins 2020 AI Breakthrough Award for Automatic Speech Recognition

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—AppTek, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Neural Machine Translation (NMT), and Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technologies, today announced that its Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) solution has been selected as winner of the third annual AI Breakthrough Awards in the “Best Speech to Text Solution” category.

AI Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global AI market today. Judges include senior executives with diverse business, marketing, sales, analytical and academic backgrounds who are recognized experts in their fields. The program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from over 15 countries throughout the world and honored select companies for excellence and innovation in AI and machine learning categories.

“The AI Breakthrough Award is another milestone achievement in AppTek’s track record of delivering the most innovative multilingual speech technology solutions while advancing academic scientific contributions to the benefit of the entire industry,” said AppTek SVP of Marketing Kyle Maddock. “Our team of world-renowned scientists continues to push the envelope in delivering superior accuracy combined with application-specific customization to meet the most unique and challenging customer demands. AppTek’s industry-leading technology combined with a customer-focused company philosophy continues to propel our ongoing success.”

This award win comes on the heels of AppTek’s recent top ranking in multiple categories of the 17th annual International Workshop on Spoken Language Translation (IWSLT 2020) as well as its 2020 Speech Technology Award for innovations in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning/Natural Language, Speech Recognition and Speech-to-Text. In addition, the company recently released two new speech technology applications—AppTek Speech Translate™ and AppTek Speech Transcribe™—designed to make AppTek’s speech translation capabilities accessible to consumers and available through the Apple App Store.

About AppTek

AppTek is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies for automatic speech recognition (ASR), neural machine translation (NMT), and natural language understanding (NLU). The AppTek platform delivers industry-leading, real-time streaming and batch technology solutions in the cloud or on-premise for organizations across a breadth of worldwide markets such as media and entertainment, call centers, government, enterprise business, and more. Built by scientists and research engineers who are recognized among the best in the world, AppTek’s solutions cover a wide array of languages, dialects, and channels. For more information, please visit http://www.apptek.com.

