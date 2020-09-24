AppTek Partners with PBT EU to Extend Global Footprint by Integrating Advanced Speech and Translation Technologies into the SubtitleNEXT Platform

New Relationship Enhances Workflows by Embedding AppTek’s Award-Winning Artificial Intelligence Technologies into SubtitleNEXT’s Captioning and Subtitling Platform

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—AppTek, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Neural Machine Translation (NMT), and Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technologies, today announced a new partnership with systems integrator and manufacturer PBT EU. Under this new alliance, AppTek will integrate its award-winning NMT, ASR and Intelligent Line Segmentation (ILS) technologies directly into PBT EU’s SubtitleNEXT captioning, subtitling and localization platform.

“With a variety of tools and features, PBT EU’s SubtitleNEXT software has a long history of being a reliable, time-saving tool for users throughout the subtitling industry and AppTek is excited to integrate into a solution with such a strong market reputation,” said Dr. Volker Steinbiss, Managing Director of AppTek GmbH. “PBT EU has a track record of developing tools that deliver great workflow efficiencies and its selection of AppTek’s NMT, ASR and ILS technologies highlights the value these solutions will bring to their users.”

Under this agreement, AppTek’s NMT, ASR and ILS capabilities will be integrated into the SubtitleNEXT localization platform to improve subtitling and captioning workflows leveraged by its global user base. In addition, AppTek’s Intelligent Line Segmentation Neural Network models offer enhanced segmentation capabilities based on syntax and semantics that move beyond speaker pauses for more readable captions and subtitles, respecting subtitle constraints, thus making text read naturally and post-editing a much simpler task. AppTek’s large and growing array of ASR and MT languages are also consistently benchmarked against other industry platforms and achieve high quality scores for consistently reliable transcriptions and translations.

“Our customers trust PBT EU because we stay committed to delivering high performance solutions, and AppTek’s scientific expertise and dedication to media and entertainment AI-driven multilingual speech and translation makes them a priority for the SubtitleNEXT platform,” said Ivanka Vassileva, CEO of PBT EU. “In addition, innovative value-added features such as ILS and the ability to implement robust customizations make AppTek the type of partner that will enable us to continue delivering best-in-class services for SubtitleNEXT.”

About PBT EU

What they do – PBT EU develops and provides performance-leading solutions and customisable engineering system integration to empower content providers, broadcast, production, and post-production professionals to operate efficiently at the forefront of an ever-evolving digital environment.

Who they are & Product Line – PBT EU’s primary focus is flexibility, futureproof customer-driven product innovation, fast deployment, teamwork, perseverance, openness, speed, high quality work, as well as dedicated support of its products, solutions and services, which include – PlayBox Technology Neo product suite, EXEcutor™ broadcast servers and software applications, advanced captioning and subtitling software platform SubtitleNEXT, as well as Profuz Digital’s powerful business process and information management system LAPIS designed to efficiently centralise processes and data all under one roof.

A Global Company – PBT EU collaborates with worldwide renowned technology partners across distribution and system integration projects. Headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria with a global outreach including centres outside of the country where sales, support, manufacturing, and R&D operations take place. www.pbteu.com

About AppTek

AppTek is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies for automatic speech recognition (ASR), neural machine translation (NMT), and natural language understanding (NLU). The AppTek platform delivers industry-leading, real-time streaming and batch technology solutions in the cloud or on-premise for organizations across a breadth of worldwide markets such as media and entertainment, call centers, government, enterprise business, and more. Built by scientists and research engineers who are recognized among the best in the world, AppTek’s solutions cover a wide array of languages, dialects, and channels. For more information, please visit www.apptek.com.

