AppraisalWorks™, Clear Capital Announce Partnership to Streamline Appraisal and Valuation Review for Lenders

Banks, credit unions, loan servicers and mortgage lenders now have access to a suite of tech-enabled products for property valuation

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppraisalWorks, a leading real estate appraisal technology provider, has today announced a partnership with Clear Capital, a national real estate valuation technology company. This partnership will make it easier for banks, credit unions, loan servicers, and mortgage lenders to order, review, manage, maintain, and analyze real estate appraisals and collateral valuations.

Mutual customers will have access to a wide array of Clear Capital’s reliable residential property valuation, data collection, and appraisal review reports through the AppraisalWorks platform. AppraisalWorks is the first partner to leverage Clear Capital’s Property Valuation Application Programming Interface (API), an all-in-one solution that integrates seamlessly with order management systems.

“We are thrilled to have our Property Valuation API integrated with AppraisalWorks and to expand our partnership with their software,” said Rhonda Johnson, Senior Channel Partner Manager for Clear Capital. “AppraisalWorks enables lenders and investors to track their property valuation orders throughout the order management process and provides real-time status updates from order creation through completion. In pairing their intuitive, intelligent appraisal management solution with our highly efficient appraisal experience, we’ll be able to offer our collective stakeholders a game-changing competitive advantage.”

AppraisalWorks’ customers will have access to new valuation products and solutions that are added to the Government Sponsored Enterprise (GSE) selling guides in a timely manner, such as Desktop Appraisals and Property Data Reports. AppraisalWorks and Clear Capital have received Freddie Mac verification for Property Data Reports (PDRs) in support of ACE+ PDR (automated collateral evaluation plus property data report).

“Clear Capital is a welcomed addition to our platform. Their nationwide network of experienced real estate professionals and appraisers, paired with the company’s proven experience and modern appraisal solutions, will add tremendous value for our lender clients,” said Ben Wiant, Vice President of AppraisalWorks. “This partnership will further our objective to become the most dynamic, modern appraisal management platform in the industry, with the broadest availability of modern valuation services and top-tier providers.”

There are many benefits to using the AppraisalWorks platform: Real-time communications, on-demand access to appraisal information, and complete transparency throughout the appraisal process. The platform improves process efficiency, ensures regulatory compliance, and facilitates collaboration between lenders, processors, appraisers, and borrowers — significantly improving loan turnaround time, reducing cost per loan, and enhancing the borrower experience.

About AppraisalWorks

AppraisalWorks® is a cloud-based appraisal management technology platform that enables banks, credit unions, loan servicers and mortgage lenders to order, manage, maintain, and analyze real estate appraisals and collateral valuations. Through its Community and Enterprise versions, AppraisalWorks improves process efficiency, ensures regulatory compliance, and facilitates collaboration among lenders, borrowers, processors, appraisers, and the quality control team – significantly improving loan turnaround time, reducing cost per loan, and enhancing the borrower experience. AppraisalWorks is patented under U.S. Patent 10,635,999. Visit www.appraisalworks.com to transform your appraisal management function from costly overhead to a competitive advantage.

About Clear Capital

Clear Capital® is a national real estate valuation technology company with a simple purpose: to build confidence in real estate decisions to strengthen communities and improve lives. Our goal is to provide customers with a complete understanding of every U.S. property through our field valuation services and analytics tools, and improve their workflows with our platform technologies. Our commitment to excellence – wherever it leads, whatever it takes® – is embodied by more than 1,500 team members across four brands (Clear Capital, Clario®, CubiCasa®, and REO Network®) and has remained steadfast since our first order in 2001.

