Applied Information Establishes C-V2X Testing Ecosystem on City Streets Around the iATL in Metro Atlanta

First 55 traffic signals in the area connected with Cellular Vehicle to Everything technology

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CV2X—Applied Information, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure solutions, today announced deployment and testing of Cellular Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X) connected vehicle technology is underway on public roads surrounding the Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory (iATL).

The deployment and testing began after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issued an experimental license for infrastructure and mobile C-V2X deployments within a five-mile radius of the iATL, located in Alpharetta, GA north of Atlanta.

“The grant by the FCC enables, for the first time, automakers, technology companies and roadway operators to collaborate and to test a wide range of safety applications provided by C-V2X on public roads and in real traffic,” said Bryan Mulligan, Applied Information President. “With the opportunity to connect to well over 150 traffic control devices, this is a unique opportunity to make real improvements in safety and mobility on our streets and highways.”

Testing and deployment will occur throughout an approximately 78.5-square-mile area anchored by the iATL in the City of Alpharetta, GA. The experimental license “will allow testing of V2I applications for potential benefits, and systematic improvements of the technology.”

Within the area covered by the license, there are approximately 130 traffic signals and 11 school zones, all of which can provide safety messages to connected and autonomous vehicles through C-V2X. Additional use cases include developing and testing safety applications involving vulnerable road users, temporary work zones, school and transit bus stop safety and proximity alerts to emergency vehicles on a call.

The iATL is the world’s first private-sector facility for developing connected vehicle applications for both vehicles and traffic control devices such as traffic signals. The primary function of the iATL is to serve as an engineering technical facility for testing connected vehicle application functionality and performance between the transportation infrastructure and motor vehicles, the infrastructure and vulnerable road users, motor vehicles and vulnerable road users and other configurations. The iATL also serves as a training center for transportation professionals and first responders using connected vehicle technology. The iATL is sponsored by Applied Information.

Applied Information is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, connected, and intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions designed to save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Key product areas are smart traffic signals, school zone flashing beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and freight priority and ITS systems. AI’s free TravelSafely™ smartphone app connects drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, and the transportation infrastructure for a safer mobility experience. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

