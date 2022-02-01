Applied Industrial Technologies Announces New 2022 / 2023 Product Catalog

Comprehensive, Convenient Resource with Nearly 30,000 Industrial Maintenance Essentials

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) has announced the availability of its new 2022 / 2023 Applied® Product Catalog – featuring nearly 30,000 of its most popular maintenance and industrial items, and representing more than 180 high-quality, trusted manufacturers.

The catalog’s diverse product selection ranges from bearings, belts, hoses, motors, drives and power transmission products to hydraulic and pneumatic components, tools, maintenance products, safety and PPE items, janitorial supplies, industrial chemicals and coatings, and much more.

“The Applied® Product Catalog is a valuable, one-stop resource that conveniently serves the needs of MRO and OEM customers,” says Jason Vasquez, Vice President – Sales & Marketing. “Not only is the catalog well organized for quick and efficient procurement of direct replacement parts and maintenance supplies,” adds Vasquez, “but it also contains technical product information, troubleshooting guides, cross-reference charts, and other useful information to further assist maintenance professionals in achieving their goals of reduced downtime and increased productivity.”

The print version of this new edition is available for free at Applied® service centers throughout the country, by request online at www.applied.com/requestacatalog or by calling 866-351-3464. Additionally, the catalog is offered digitally and is accessible through the mobile app available in iTunes® or Google Play™ or online at https://catalog.applied.com. The digital catalog includes instant Applied.com access with full shopping capabilities and easy ordering.

About Applied®



Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

iTunes is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Google Play is a trademark of Google Inc.

Contacts

Julie A. Kho



Manager, Corporate Communications



& Public Relations



216-426-4483



[email protected]