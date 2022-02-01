Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference returns June 5, 2023

Entire conference available online for all developers, with a special in-person experience at Apple Park on June 5

Submissions for the Swift Student Challenge are open now through April 19

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple® today announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 5 through 9, 2023, with an opportunity for developers and students to celebrate in person at a special experience at Apple Park on opening day. Free for all developers, WWDC23 will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS®, macOS®, watchOS®, and tvOS® advancements. As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to helping developers create innovative apps, the event will also provide them with unique access to Apple engineers, as well as insight into new technologies and tools to help them realize their visions.

“WWDC is one of our favorite times of the year at Apple because it’s an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can’t wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!”

Along with announcements shared from the keynote and State of the Union presentations, this year’s online program will include sessions, one-on-one labs, and opportunities to engage with Apple engineers and other developers. Developers and students will also have the opportunity to attend a special day at Apple Park on June 5 to watch the keynote and State of the Union, alongside the global online community. Space for this in-person event will be limited, and details on how to apply to attend can be found on the Apple Developer site and app.

WWDC23 is also an opportunity to support student developers through the Swift Student Challenge, one of many Apple programs that seek to elevate developers and learners of all ages who love to code. With the help of Swift Playgrounds®— a revolutionary app for iPad® and Mac® that makes learning the Swift® programming language interactive and fun — students from around the world are invited to create an app playground on a topic of their choice. Submissions for this year’s challenge are now open, and students can submit their work through April 19. For more information, visit the Swift Student Challenge website.

Apple will share additional conference information in advance of WWDC23 through the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website.

