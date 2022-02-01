Apple’s Support for BIMI in iOS 16 & macOS Ventura Creates Urgency for Brands to Adopt Security Standard for Email Identification

Red Sift’s All-in-One Solution is the Easiest Way for Companies to Get Verified Mark Certificates (VMCs) to Fully Support BIMI & Ensure Verified Brand Logos Appear in Emails

LONDON & AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Sift, provider of the only integrated cloud email security and brand protection platform, today announced that OnDMARC, its leading all-in-one solution for Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) implementation, fully prepares organizations to display their brand logos in forthcoming BIMI-supported Apple email clients. The BIMI specification validates the efforts organizations have invested in strong email security standards and is only available to organizations that can pass Domain-based Message, Authentication, Reporting & Conformance (DMARC) checks.

“The addition of Apple to the roster of the world’s largest email companies supporting BIMI means that by Fall 2022 it will be possible for nearly 90% of consumers to view logos in emails from organizations that have secured their domains with DMARC,” said Rahul Powar, CEO at Red Sift. “We are pleased to see Apple emphasize the importance of email security for logo display in their mail clients.”

According to the Data & Marketing Association 2021 Consumer Email Tracker, 68% of consumers stated that brand recognition is the most important factor in determining whether or not to open an email. BIMI standards combine strong email authentication using DMARC with Verified Mark Certificates (VMCs) as the best way to enable a sender to display their trusted, registered brand mark in their customer’s email inbox.

“Apple’s planned support for BIMI creates increased urgency for organizations to move quickly to secure a VMC, which now serves as a visual representation of security that is critical for enterprises to adopt and support,” said Chuck Swenberg, SVP Strategy at Red Sift. “Our award-winning OnDMARC platform, combined with our integration with Entrust and dedicated customer success team delivers the fastest, most comprehensive approach for enterprises to display their logos via BIMI.”

Research released last year by Red Sift and Entrust clearly illustrates the impact BIMI can have on the open, read and recall rates of emails. With data showing that purchases can increase by as much as 32% for some brands as well as recall being boosted by 120%, BIMI can deliver demonstrable value to organizations looking to secure their email communications while protecting their brand. One Red Sift customer has already seen a 4-6% increase in email engagement after implementing BIMI.

“We are excited that so many mailbox providers have elected to implement BIMI in such a short period of time. Apple’s upcoming support for BIMI is a significant enhancement for organizations wishing to ensure a secure email communications experience while enhancing consumer trust by sharing their brand logos via email,” said Chris Bailey, Vice President of Trust Services at Entrust.

For more information about how Red Sift helps enterprises adopt BIMI and DMARC, please visit here.

About Red Sift

Red Sift enables security-first organizations to successfully communicate with and ensure the trust of their employees, vendors and customers. As the only integrated cloud email and brand protection platform, Red Sift automates BIMI and DMARC processes, makes it easy to identify and stop business email compromise, and secures domains from impersonation to prevent attacks. Founded in 2015, Red Sift is a global organization with international offices in the UK, North America, Spain and Australia. It boasts a client base of all sizes and across all industries, including Wise, Telefonica, Pipedrive, ITV, and top global law firms. Find out how Red Sift is delivering actionable cybersecurity insights to its global customers at redsift.com.

Contacts

Ashley Crutchfield



fama PR for Red Sift



e: [email protected]