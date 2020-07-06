Applebee’s® Welcomes You Back to the Neighborhood with an Irresist-A-Bowl Deal

Guest-favorite Irresist-A-Bowls™ are just $7.99 and are here to say, “welcome back, welcome back, welcome back!”

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Welcome Back, Neighbor! To celebrate, today Applebee’s is reintroducing Applebee’s® Irresist-A-Bowls as the official entrée to welcome guests back into dining rooms across the country. Irresist-A-Bowls are just $7.99* for a limited time and are piled high with abundant toppings and flavor that is truly irresistible!

Each Irresist-A-Bowl comes overflowing with mouthwatering flavor, including the Southwest Chicken Bowl, with the option to upgrade to steak, featuring mixed greens and cilantro rice, topped high with house-made pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa and guacamole. The return of the Tex-Mex Shrimp Bowl is also featured on the menu, as well as the Homestyle Chicken Bowl which is now served with breaded pieces of tender boneless chicken.

“We are excited to ‘Welcome Back’ guests with three great new Irresist-A-Bowls all featured at $7.99. Whether in our restaurants, through Applebee’s To Go or by Delivery, all of our guests can enjoy these three delicious and abundant bowls,” said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “From the zing of our Southwest Chicken Bowl to the tasty sensations in our Tex Mex Shrimp Bowl or the delectable crunch of our Homestyle Chicken Bowl, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

The three Irresist-A-Bowls available now at Applebee’s include:

Southwest Chicken Bowl (steak available for an additional $2)

Tex-Mex Shrimp Bowl

Homestyle Chicken Bowl

As restaurant dining rooms reopen across the country, Applebee’s is leading with a safety-first mindset to create an enjoyable dining experience for all guests. We have created new protocols for safe service that follow CDC and FDA guidelines as well as local and state mandates. Team members and managers have been trained on these new safe service protocols, which include a heightened focus on:

Social Distancing: We’re maintaining a 6-foot distance at all times. Guests can join a wait list via an app or visit the host stand and then wait outside, weather permitting, or in their vehicle until the host lets them know their table is ready.

We’re maintaining a 6-foot distance at all times. Guests can join a wait list via an app or visit the host stand and then wait outside, weather permitting, or in their vehicle until the host lets them know their table is ready. Sanitation Specialist: In each restaurant, a dedicated team member is following strict and regimented cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing procedures.

In each restaurant, a dedicated team member is following strict and regimented cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing procedures. Safe Service: To view the menu, guests can use a single-use disposable menu, use their own device to access Applebees.com or use the tabletop device found in most restaurants that is disinfected after each use. Condiments are made available as single serve with the meal or upon request. Contact-free payment options are available.

To view the menu, guests can use a single-use disposable menu, use their own device to access Applebees.com or use the tabletop device found in most restaurants that is disinfected after each use. Condiments are made available as single serve with the meal or upon request. Contact-free payment options are available. Health & Hygiene: Team members wear face coverings and follow strict protocols for handwashing and health checks. Hand sanitizer is readily available throughout the restaurant.

More details on Applebee’s safety-first dining experience can be found at Applebees.com. To find your local restaurant, visit Applebees.com/restaurants.

For Applebee’s fans who continue to opt for meals on-the-go, you can order many of your Applebee’s favorites, including Irresist-A-Bowls, online at Applebees.com or via the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google) for Carside To Go® or Applebee’s Delivery® where available.

*Price and participation may vary. Tax and gratuity excluded.

