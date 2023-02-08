Applebee’s® to Offer Guests a FREE* Fandango Movie Ticket to see Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

Enjoy an epic dinner and movie adventure this summer when you spend $35 or more in one transaction at Applebee’s

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applebee’s is kicking off summer with a bang and offering guests the ultimate dinner and movie adventure with a FREE* Movie Ticket to Disney and Lucasfilm’s highly anticipated summer movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, hitting theaters on June 30. Starting today and for a limited time at Applebee’s restaurants nationwide, guests can receive one free* Fandango movie ticket to the latest installment of the Indiana Jones franchise when spending $35, or two free* movie tickets when spending $70 or more in one qualifying transaction. Whether dining in at any Applebee’s restaurant across the U.S. or ordering Applebee’s To Go or Delivery through the Applebee’s website or mobile app, guests can explore the world through Dr. Jones’ latest adventures when this action-packed film hits theaters on June 30 – and receive a fantastic deal all in one.





“Dinner and a Movie Date Nights at Applebee’s go together like Indiana Jones and his fedora! We love providing our guests with memorable experiences, and this iconic dinner and a movie offer featuring this summer’s can’t-miss movie event, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is perfect for date nights with friends, families, or significant others,” said Applebee’s Chief Marketing Officer Joel Yashinsky. “Indiana Jones has such a rich history and loyal fan base that has only grown since the original film debuted 42 years ago – right around the same time Applebee’s first opened its doors. We know this will be the blockbuster hit of the summer and are excited to help our guests get in on the fun!”

In the highly anticipated fifth and final installment of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is an epic adventure, and we’re thrilled that fans will be invited to turn up the dial with a great meal before or after seeing the movie,” said Lylle Breier, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing Partnerships, The Walt Disney Studios. “Applebee’s is founded on ‘good food, good people’ and it’s a pleasure to underscore this ethos with some good movie fun.”

To keep the action going all summer long, Applebee’s is also offering late-night half price appetizers! Guests nationwide can enjoy mouthwatering appetizers they know and love from Applebee’s that are half off the regular menu price during Late Night, like tender Boneless Wings, crispy Mozzarella Sticks and Spinach & Artichoke Dip.** Visit your local Applebee’s for specific offer details.

To find your local restaurant to dine in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,673 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of May 3, 2023. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 12 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this final installment of the iconic franchise. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”),Karen Allen (Raiders of the Lost Ark), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renée Wilson (“Black Panther”), Thomas Kretschmann (“Das Boot”), Toby Jones (“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”), Boyd Holbrook (“Logan”), Olivier Richters (“Black Widow”), Ethann Isidore (“Mortel”) and Mads Mikkelsen (“Another Round”). Directed by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Logan”) and written by Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and James Mangold, based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in theaters June 30.

