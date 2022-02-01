Applebee’s® Teams Up with Paramount Pictures to Offer Guests FREE* Fandango Movie Tickets to Top Gun: Maverick for Action-Packed Night Out

Buzz by the ‘Bees to enjoy the long-awaited film with any qualifying $25 Purchase

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applebee’s is soaring into summer and teaming up with the highly anticipated Paramount Pictures film, Top Gun: Maverick, only in theatres May 27, to take dinner and a movie to new heights! For four weeks only starting today, Applebee’s guests nationwide will have the opportunity to receive one free* Fandango movie ticket when they spend $25 or more in qualifying purchases in one transaction at their local Applebee’s by dining in or ordering To Go or delivery on the Applebee’s website or mobile app. Make it a date night or a night out with friends and spend $50 or more to receive TWO free* movie tickets!





While in restaurant, guests can snag a selfie with a Pete “Maverick” Mitchell life-size standee and enjoy other surprises throughout the dining experience. So, what are you waiting for? Head on into your local Applebee’s for your FREE* movie ticket today!

“We are thrilled to partner with Paramount Pictures and Top Gun: Maverick, to bring this unique and immersive experience to our guests,” said Applebee’s Chief Marketing Officer Joel Yashinsky. “Top Gun is an iconic film that highlights the power of community, service, family, and friends – all of which resonate with our brand’s core values. We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy the ultimate summer date night of dinner at Applebee’s and Top Gun: Maverick!”

“Fans have been eagerly anticipating the theatrical release of Top Gun: Maverick for over two years, and our partnership with Applebee’s is a celebration of the movie-going experience,” said Michelle Hagen, EVP of Worldwide Marketing Partnerships at Paramount Pictures. “Applebee’s is a beloved brand with massive reach in more than 1,500 restaurants located near movie theaters, and we felt that this was the perfect opportunity to engage and delight fans across the country.”

To find your local restaurant to dine-in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign-up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer! Go see Top Gun: Maverick, only in theatres May 27 and for more information on the movie visit www.topgunmovie.com!

*Offer valid 5/16/22-6/12/22. Up to $15 per ticket. Receive 1 Movie Ticket to see Top Gun: Maverick with every $25 purchase up to $49.99 made in one transaction at Applebee’s. Spend $50 or more and get two movie tickets. Qualifying purchase excludes tax, gratuity, gift card purchases, bonus cards, coupons, and other discounts, charitable donations, delivery fees, and alcohol (CA only). Additional restrictions apply. Movie ticket distributed through Fandango. Fandango Promotional Code (“Code”) is good towards the purchase of between one (1) and two (2) movie ticket(s) dependent on qualifying spend (up to $15 per total ticket and convenience fee value) to see Top Gun: Maverick at Fandango partner theaters in the US. Code is void if not redeemed by 6/30/22. Limit 2 movie tickets per transaction. Up to 4 movie tickets per person during the promotion. The redemption of the Code is subject to Fandango’s Terms and Policies at www.fandango.com/terms-and-policies. See www.activaterewards.com/Applebees for full details.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise and company-operated operations consisted of 1,680 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of December 31, 2021. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and eight Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

About Top Gun: Maverick

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

About Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Paramount Pictures controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

