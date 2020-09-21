Applebee’s Gives Guests More to Love with a Dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for Only $1 with any Steak Entrée

Add extra crunch to any mouth-watering steak entrée for just a buck for a limited time

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Get ready to Surf ‘n’ Turf your way to your local Applebee’s restaurant for their latest feast of a deal! Now for a limited time, guests can add an order of a dozen Double Crunch Shrimp to any steak entrée for just $1.* That’s right, for only one buck, guests can add 12 tasty, crispy shrimp to an already classic Applebee’s meal. This offer is available however they choose to enjoy their Applebee’s; dine-in, To Go or delivery.**





Applebee’s fan-favorite crispy Double Crunch Shrimp is battered, fried golden brown and served with cocktail sauce. When paired with an order of any one of Applebee’s mouthwatering steak entrees, like the delicious 8 oz. USDA Select top sirloin cooked to perfection, guests will be loving this great value. Fans can visit their local Applebee’s, or order via Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google), to get the deal!

“Applebee’s always wants to provide our guests with real value, and we think this is a great offer to crunch their buck,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s. “The combination of one of our delicious steak entrees with the ease of adding a dozen of our classic Double Crunch Shrimp for only one dollar more, is a value combination we are excited to offer our guests.”

And if that wasn’t enough, everyone’s favorite, scary, holiday cocktails are back for a limited time. Now through Halloween, Applebee’s is serving up Spooky Sips in a signature Mucho glass for only $5.***

Cure cravings with the Tipsy Zombie – an eye-popping, tropical blue cocktail – made with Bacardi Superior, a float of Midori and topped with a gummy brain. Or guests can sink their teeth into the Dracula’s Juice – part margarita and part daiquiri, this cocktail is a shapeshifter just like Dracula! This frozen libation is made with Patrón Tequila, Bacardi Superior, wildberry and margarita mix. Plus, Spooky Sips are available for To Go at participating locations. Find an Applebee’s location near you to enjoy these scary good cocktails.

Applebee’s has taken thoughtful and intentional steps to enhance its restaurant experience with a safety-first mindset. Each restaurant takes great pride in exceptional food safety and enhanced safe service standards in accordance with CDC, FDA and local and state guidelines, which include a heightened focus on sanitation and disinfection, team member health and hygiene and social distancing. Details on Applebee’s safety-first dining experience can be found at Applebees.com/safety.

To find a local restaurant, visit Applebees.com/restaurants.

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign-up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

* At participating locations. Limit one add-on order of Double Crunch Shrimp for $1 per steak entree order. Offer may not be valid with other offers, discounts or promotions. While supplies last.

**All deliveries subject to availability.

***Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Spooky Sips available for dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s has 1,749 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of June 30, 2020. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:

Instagram: @applebees



Twitter: @applebees



Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees

For media inquiries, email us at [email protected]

Contacts

Melissa Hariri



[email protected]