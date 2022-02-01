Applebee’s® Dozen Double Crunch Shrimp and Steak Deal Returns for Limited Time!

Add a Dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for only $1 to Any Steak Entrée

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Warm up this winter with an Applebee’s fan-favorite deal: add a Dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for $1 to any steak entrée!* Guests can bite into these savings to satisfy their cravings by ordering Dine In, To Go, or Delivery.





Enjoy any one of our juicy steaks, like the 8-ounce USDA Select top sirloin, paired with our delectable Double Crunch Shrimp, fried to a perfect golden brown and served with our tasty cocktail sauce. Choose from a 6-ounce Top Sirloin, 8-ounce Top Sirloin, Bourbon Street Steak, or Shrimp N’ Parmesan Sirloin and delight on this feast of a deal!

“You can’t go wrong with our fan-favorite Double Crunch Shrimp deal,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s. “All of our mouthwatering steaks pair perfectly with our Double Crunch Shrimp – and for an unbeatable $1 deal you can enjoy a dozen delicious shrimp! Make your way to your local Applebee’s – or order online – before it’s too late!”

To find your local restaurant, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or Delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Club Applebee’s and receive a Free Appetizer!**

*At participating locations. Limit one add-on order of Double Crunch Shrimp for $1 per steak entrée order. Offer may not be valid with other offers, discounts, or promotions. While supplies last.

** By signing up for Club Applebee’s you agree to the Terms and conditions. Please review our Privacy Policy for more information. You must be 13 years or older to join/participate. For first time Club Applebee’s® subscribers only. Free Appetizer with purchase of $15 or more.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,670 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of September 30, 2022. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 11 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

For media inquiries, email us at [email protected]