Applebee’s® All You Can Eat is Back with an Unbeatable Wing Deal

The fan-favorite deal and beloved Boneless Wings come together just in time for a full fall sports lineup and kick off to football season

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fall is just around the corner, and Applebee’s has got you covered for your game day snacks with the return of the fan-favorite All You Can Eat offer – Boneless Wings edition! Feast on All You Can Eat Boneless Wings starting at just $12.99*, only for a limited time. Yes, that’s right. All. You. Can. Eat. Wings.





Enjoy an unlimited feast with Applebee’s mouthwatering Boneless Wings. For a limited time, guests can choose from six different and delicious flavors – Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo or Honey Pepper – the options are endless! And as a bonus, Applebee’s crispy breaded pieces of tender boneless chicken wings are served with French fries, Applebee’s signature coleslaw, and the choice of Bleu cheese or house-made buttermilk ranch dressing.

“Our guests love our wings! There’s no better way to kick off football season than with Applebee’s All You Can Eat Boneless Wings,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s. “You can’t beat this full line-up of flavor with our six delicious wing sauces. But it’s only for a limited time, so hurry in!”

To find your local restaurant to dine-in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google). All You Can Eat Boneless Wings is available Dine-In only.

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign-up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*Dine-in only. For a limited time. Price & participation varies. No substitutions. Excludes Cheetos® flavors. Offer valid per person, per order.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise and company-operated operations consisted of 1,673 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of August 9, 2022. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and eight Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

Contacts

For media inquiries, email us at [email protected]