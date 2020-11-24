Apple Watch Series 4 Black Friday Deals 2020: Best 40mm & 44mm Apple Watch 4 Deals Shared by Retail Fuse
The best Black Friday Apple Watch Series 4 deals for 2020, featuring more GPS and GPS+Cellular Apple Watch offers
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the top Apple Watch Series 4 deals for Black Friday 2020, together with all the top GPS and Cellular Apple Watch sales. Access the full selection of deals using the links below.
Best Apple Watch Series 4 Deals:
- Save on Apple Watch Series 4 at Amazon – click the link for live prices on Watch Series 4 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models
- Save up to 31% on Apple Watch Series 4 at Verizon – click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 4 available in 40mm and 44mm case sizes, and milanese loop and sport band options
- Shop the Apple Watch Series 4 (44mm) at AT&T – check the live prices on Apple Watch Series 4 available in 44mm case size and silver aluminum color
Best Apple Watch Deals:
- Save up to 50% off on the latest Apple Watches at Verizon – check the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches including buy one get 50% off another
- Save $330 off on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, SE & more top models at AT&T – click the link for the latest deals on Apple Watches including Apple Watch SE, Nike SE, Series 6 and Nike Series 6 models
- Save up to 52% on Apple Watches including the Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Amazon – click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
- Save on the Apple Watch Series 6, SE & Apple Watch Nike at BHPhotoVideo.com – see the live prices on a wide range of Apple watches
In need of some more deals? Click here to see the full selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to see Amazon’s current Black Friday deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews ([email protected])