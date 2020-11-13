Apple Watch SE Black Friday Deals (2020) Rounded Up by Deal Tomato

By Staff 44 mins ago

The best early Black Friday Apple Watch SE budget smartwatch deals for 2020, featuring 40mm& 44mm Watch SE sales

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our comparison of the top early Apple Watch SE deals for Black Friday, together with sales on Apple Watch Series 6, 5, and 3 smartwatches. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Apple Watch SE Deals:

Best Apple Watch Deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to enjoy the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to shop Amazon’s live Black Friday-worthy deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Apple’s flagship wearable now comes in a cheaper version. The Apple Watch SE is more affordable than the Watch 5 and the new Watch 6 but serves as an upgraded alternative to Apple’s cheapest smartwatch on sale, the Apple Series 3. The SE comes with an S5-dual core processor, always-on altimeter, and optical heart-sensor. Like many of Apple’s wearables, the Apple Watch SE includes preloaded workout profiles, support for Apple Pay, and noise-monitoring. It also comes with 32GB of storage and is available in 40mm and 44mm models.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews ([email protected])

error: Content is protected !!