Apple Watch Black Friday Deals (2022): Top Early Apple Watch Series 7, 8, Ultra & More Sales Reported by Consumer Articles

Our guide to the top early Apple Watch Series 8 & 7, Ultra & SE deals for Black Friday, including the latest deals on the Apple Watch Series 3 & Series 6

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday experts have listed the latest early Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8 & 7 deals for Black Friday 2022, together with savings on GPS and GPS + Cellular models & more. Check out the best deals in the list below.

Best Apple Watch Deals:

Best Apple Watch Series 8 Deals:

Best Apple Watch Ultra Deals:

Best Apple Watch SE Deals:

Best Apple Watch Series 7 Deals:

Best Apple Watch Series 6 Deals:

Best Apple Watch Series 3 Deals:

Interested in more deals? Click here to shop the entire range of live deals at Walmart right now. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Apple Watch leads the competition in the smartwatch space thanks to its sleek design and powerful features. Apple continues to improve their iconic device, bringing even more impressive sensors and upgrades to the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra. Along with the Apple Watch SE, the earlier Series 7, 6 and 3 should still be worthwhile considerations for those who want a more affordable tracker. Each Apple Watch model is available in two sizes, and either GPS or GPS+Cellular connectivity options.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews ([email protected])