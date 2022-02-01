Apple Watch Black Friday Deals (2022): Early Apple Watch Series 8, 7, Ultra & More Sales Rated by Deal Tomato
The best early Apple Watch deals for Black Friday, featuring GPS and GPS + cellular Apple Watch savings
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the top early Apple Watch deals for Black Friday, together with Watch Series 7 & Series 3 sales. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Apple Watch Deals:
- Save up to $200 on the latest Apple Watch models (ATT.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 36% on a wide selection of Apple Watches (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $250 on Apple Watches and accessories (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on the Apple Watch Ultra, SE and Series 7 & 8 (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Apple Watch Series 8 Deals:
- Save up to $200 on Apple Watch Series 8 (ATT.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $110 on Apple Watch Series 8 and accessories (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $250 on Apple Watch Series 8 (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum (41mm & 45mm) smartwatches (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Apple Watch Ultra Deals:
- Save up to $200 on the new Apple Watch Ultra (ATT.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $250 on the Apple Watch Ultra 49mm smartwatches (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Apple Watch SE Deals:
- Save up to $200 on Apple Watch SE (40mm and 44mm) smartwatches (ATT.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 36% on Apple Watch SE cellular & GPS models (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $120 on Apple Watch SE 1st Gen & 2nd Gen models (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Apple Watch Series 7 Deals:
- Save up to $200 on Apple Watch Series 7 (ATT.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 23% on Apple Watch Series 7 models (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $225 on Apple Watch Series 7 (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on the Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm & 45mm) (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Apple Watch Series 6 Deals:
- Save up to $225 on Apple Watch Series 6 (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 22% on Apple Watch Series 6 watches (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Apple Watch Series 3 Deals:
- Save up to 25% on Apple Watch Series 3 (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
In the fitness smartwatch market the Apple Watch is the standout choice due to its innovative melding of powerful hardware and impressive software. Among the many models released over the years, the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra offer the latest upgrades, including improved displays and larger sizes. Previous models such as the Series 7, Series 6 and Series 3 are likely to have price drops as a result. GPS and GPS+Cellular versions are available, as well as a variety of watch sizes.
