Apple Watch Black Friday Deals (2022): Early Apple Watch Series 8, 7, Ultra & More Sales Rated by Deal Tomato

The best early Apple Watch deals for Black Friday, featuring GPS and GPS + cellular Apple Watch savings

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the top early Apple Watch deals for Black Friday, together with Watch Series 7 & Series 3 sales. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Apple Watch Deals:

Best Apple Watch Series 8 Deals:

Best Apple Watch Ultra Deals:

Best Apple Watch SE Deals:

Best Apple Watch Series 7 Deals:

Best Apple Watch Series 6 Deals:

Best Apple Watch Series 3 Deals:

Interested in more savings? Click here to access all the live deals available at Walmart right now. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Black Friday shoppers can save money this holiday season by getting the free browser extension from Capital One Shopping. It’s free to use for everyone and applies available coupons while shopping online. Their lightweight browser extension found shoppers more than $470 million in savings in the last year. Deal Tomato is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.

In the fitness smartwatch market the Apple Watch is the standout choice due to its innovative melding of powerful hardware and impressive software. Among the many models released over the years, the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra offer the latest upgrades, including improved displays and larger sizes. Previous models such as the Series 7, Series 6 and Series 3 are likely to have price drops as a result. GPS and GPS+Cellular versions are available, as well as a variety of watch sizes.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews ([email protected])