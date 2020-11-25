Apple TV Black Friday Deals (2020): Top Apple TV 4K (32GB, 64GB) Sales Rated by Deal Tomato

Save on a range of Apple TV 4K deals at the Black Friday sale, together with all the best 32GB or 64GB Apple TV 4K discounts

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the top Apple TV deals for Black Friday, featuring Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K savings. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Apple TV Deals:

Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon’s Black Friday sale to view even more active savings. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The latest Apple TV can do more than any other television on the market. Thanks to a recent software update, the Apple TV 4K now supports Xbox and PlayStation controllers for better gaming experience. Not to mention that Apple Arcade and multiuser support has been added too. While 4K YouTube is still missing, built-in privacy protections have been improved along with a new home screen.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews ([email protected])