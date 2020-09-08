Apple Marina Bay Sands Opens Thursday in Singapore

Apple’s most ambitious retail project sits on the waters of Marina Bay

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple® today previewed Apple Marina Bay Sands, the first Apple store to sit directly on the water. Appearing as a sphere floating on the iridescent Marina Bay, the store introduces a new and captivating retail experience at one of the most iconic locations in Singapore.

Entirely surrounded by water, Apple Marina Bay Sands offers uninterrupted 360-degree panoramic views of the city and its spectacular skyline. The sphere is a first-of-its-kind, all-glass dome structure that is fully self-supported, comprised of 114 pieces of glass with only 10 narrow vertical mullions for structural connection. As Apple’s third retail location in Singapore, the new store creates an unforgettable space for customers.

Inspired by the Pantheon in Rome, an oculus located at the apex of the dome provides a flooding ray of light that travels through the space. The interior of the glass is lined with custom baffles, each uniquely shaped to counter sun angles and provide a nighttime lighting effect. With trees lining the interior of the dome, the green garden city of Singapore flows into the store, providing additional shading and soft shadows through the foliage.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open the breathtaking Apple Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, building on our commitment to this special place that began more than 40 years ago,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “Our passionate and talented team is ready to welcome this community to our new store and deliver the care and support that our customers around the world love.”

Visitors entering the store encounter a dramatic reveal into the massive volume of the dome, where they can explore curated Apple products and accessories, receive personal technical support from Geniuses, or simply take in the stunning view of Marina Bay. The Forum is centered around a Video Wall, which will serve as the stage for Today at Apple sessions featuring Singapore’s artists, musicians, and creators. Entrepreneurs and developers interested in receiving training and advice can meet with Apple team members in Apple’s first underwater Boardroom, located on the lower level of the store.

Apple’s rich history in Singapore spans more than 40 years, beginning with the first corporate office in Ang Mo Kio. In 1981, the team was responsible for producing the majority of printed circuit boards for Apple II computers worldwide. Since then, Apple has expanded its Corporate and Retail presence, and now supports over 55,000 jobs across the entire Apple ecosystem.

The 148-person team at Apple Marina Bay Sands, who collectively speak over 23 languages, will welcome visitors for the first time on Thursday, September 10 at 10 a.m. SGT. The store will implement the same rigorous health measures for both employees and visitors seen across all Apple Store locations, including a mask requirement, temperature checks, and social distancing.

To ensure the health and well-being of guests, visits to Apple Marina Bay Sands on Thursday will be by appointment only. Customers can visit apple.com/sg/marinabaysands to choose from available times, and each non-transferable reservation admits one person. Capacity will be limited, so guests may experience wait times before entering the store.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

