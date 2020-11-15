Apple MacBook Air Black Friday Deals (2020): Top Early 13 Inch MacBook Air Sales Rated by Retail Fuse

Save on MacBook Air deals at the early Black Friday 2020 sale, together with the latest Apple MacBook Air sales

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday MacBook Air deals for 2020 are underway. Find the best discounts on the 13-inch MacBook Air notebook. Access the best deals listed below.

Best MacBook Air Deals:

Save up to 20% on a wide range of Apple MacBook Air laptops at Amazon – save on the 2020 13-inch model & renewed models

Save up to $70 on the latest Apple MacBook Air laptop at Amazon – at Amazon

Best MacBook Deals:

Save up to 25% on a wide range of Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops – check live prices on top-rated 2020 MacBook models at Amazon

Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to enjoy thousands more active deals available now. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air features the all new Magic Keyboard which was first introduced in the 16-inch Macbook Pro. It also comes with a 20% larger force-sensitive trackpad and a touch ID security system run by Apple’s T2 security chip. Under the hood, the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air holds an Intel i7 quad-core processor that gives you up to 2x faster CPU performance and up to 80% faster graphics performance and 16GB of high-performance 3733MHz RAM.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews ([email protected])