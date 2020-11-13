Apple iPhone 6S & 6 (Plus) Cell Phone Black Friday Deals (2020) Researched by Deal Tomato

The best early Black Friday Apple iPhone deals for 2020, featuring the best network plans and unlocked iPhone 6, 6S, 6 Plus, and 6S Plus smartphone sales

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday unlocked and carrier-locked Apple iPhone 6 & 6S deals for 2020 are underway. Find the latest deals on the iPhone 6S Plus, 6S, 6 Plus, 6, and more iPhone cell phones. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best iPhone 6 & 6S Deals:

Save on the iPhone 6s at AT&T – click the link for the latest deals on the iPhone 6s with 12MP camera and up to 4K video recording

click the link for the latest deals on the iPhone 6s with 12MP camera and up to 4K video recording Save on the iPhone 6 & 6s at Amazon – check live prices on unlocked and carrier-locked Apple iPhone 6 and 6s Plus in silver, gold, rose gold, or space gray

Best iPhone Deals:

Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to view thousands more discounts available now. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The iPhone 6 and 6s as well as their Plus counterparts are affordable models to consider if you’re on the lookout or a budget smartphone. The Apple iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, offered in space gray, gold, and silver, are equipped with the A8 chip and an 8-megapixel camera and are capable of 1080p video recording. As for the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, available in gold, rose gold, space gray, and silver, they run on the A9 chip and are slightly more advanced. They feature a 12-megapixel camera and are capable of 4K video recording. Unlocked models of the iPhone 6 and 6s and their Plus versions are available on the market.

