Apple Introduces New iPad Pro Featuring Breakthrough M1 Chip, Ultra-Fast 5G, and Stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple® today announced the most powerful and advanced iPad Pro® ever, pushing the limits of what’s possible on iPad®. The addition of the Apple-designed M1 chip delivers a massive leap in performance, making iPad Pro the fastest device of its kind. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a new Liquid Retina XDR™ display that brings extreme dynamic range to iPad Pro, offering a stunning visual experience with more true-to-life details to the most demanding HDR workflows. Cellular models with 5G deliver even faster wireless connectivity when on the go, and to provide users with pro-level throughput for high-speed accessories, iPad Pro now includes support for Thunderbolt. Additionally, an all-new Ultra Wide front camera enables Center Stage™, a new feature that automatically keeps users perfectly framed for even more engaging video calls. The new iPad Pro is available to order beginning Friday, April 30, on apple.com, and will be available in the second half of May.

“The revolutionary M1 chip has been a breakthrough for the Mac, and we’re incredibly excited to bring it to iPad Pro,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With M1’s huge jump in performance, a groundbreaking extreme dynamic range experience on the 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 2TB of high-speed storage, Thunderbolt expansion, a four-speaker audio system, pro cameras with LiDAR Scanner, blazing-fast 5G connectivity, an amazing video-calling experience with Center Stage — combined with the advanced features of iPadOS and a powerful pro app ecosystem all in a device users can hold in one hand — there’s nothing else like iPad Pro.”

M1 Comes to iPad Pro



The breakthrough M1 chip takes the industry-leading performance of iPad Pro to an entirely new level. The 8-core CPU design features the world’s fastest CPU cores in low-power silicon — delivering up to 50 percent faster CPU performance than A12Z Bionic®. The 8-core GPU is in a class of its own, delivering up to 40 percent faster GPU performance. This combination of CPU and graphics performance on iPad Pro widens its lead as the fastest device of its kind. Powerful custom technologies, including a next-generation 16-core Apple Neural Engine, an advanced image signal processor (ISP), a unified, high-bandwidth memory architecture with up to 16GB of memory, 2x faster storage, and up to 2TB capacity, make iPad Pro more capable than ever. The industry-leading power efficiency of M1 enables all of that amazing performance along with all-day battery life in the thin and light design of iPad Pro.1 Because M1 shares the same fundamental architecture of A-series chips, iPadOS® is already optimized to take full advantage of the powerful technologies in M1 to easily handle everything from simple navigation to the most demanding workflows.

12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display Brings Extreme Dynamic Range to iPad Pro



The new Liquid Retina XDR display brings the stunning front-of-screen performance of the Pro Display XDR® to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Engineered with a new cutting-edge mini-LED design that uses over 10,000 LEDs across the entire back of the display, the Liquid Retina XDR display features up to 1000 nits of full-screen brightness, 1600 nits of peak brightness, and a phenomenal 1 million-to-1 contrast ratio to enhance creative workflows. The result is a stunning visual experience that reflects what can be seen in the real world by capturing the brightest highlights and the most subtle details in even the darkest images. Now creative professionals, including photographers, videographers, and filmmakers, can view and edit true-to-life HDR content on a large display they can take anywhere. The new Liquid Retina XDR display includes other advanced technologies that can also be found in the 11-inch iPad Pro, including ProMotion®, True Tone®, and P3 wide color support, delivering an unmatched mobile cinematic viewing experience for HDR and Dolby Vision content.

Faster Speeds with 5G



With 5G available on iPad Pro, customers on the go can do even more with better performance and access to next-generation download and upload speeds — great for higher-quality video streaming, real-time collaboration, or FaceTime® in high definition. Users can stay creative and productive using a secure, fast connection, reducing the need to connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots. Featuring the most 5G bands on any device of its kind, iPad Pro offers the broadest 5G coverage worldwide. iPad Pro models in the US support millimeter wave, the higher frequency version of 5G, allowing iPad Pro to reach speeds up to 4Gbps. iPad Pro also features support for eSIM, making it easy to find a network and sign up for a 5G data plan on the spot.2

Thunderbolt Comes to iPad Pro



Support for Thunderbolt and USB 4 makes the USB-C port on iPad Pro the fastest, most versatile port ever on an iPad, with 4x more bandwidth for wired connections than the previous iPad Pro — up to 40Gbps. Thunderbolt supports 10Gbps Ethernet and opens up a massive ecosystem of high-performance accessories, like faster external storage and even higher resolution external displays, including the Apple Pro Display XDR® at full 6K resolution, all connected using high-performance cables and docks. With support for more peripherals than ever, iPad Pro now fits even more seamlessly into creative workflows.

Center Stage Delivers a New, More Engaging Experience for Video Calls



The TrueDepth® camera system on iPad Pro features an all-new 12MP Ultra Wide front camera designed specifically for iPad, enabling Center Stage, a new experience for video calls. Center Stage uses the much larger field of view on the new front camera and the machine learning capabilities of M1 to recognize and keep users centered in the frame. As users move around, Center Stage automatically pans to keep them in the shot. When others join in, the camera detects them too, and smoothly zooms out to fit everyone into the view and make sure they are part of the conversation. So whether whiteboarding with coworkers or attending a virtual family gathering, the experience of connecting is now more engaging than ever.

Additional New Features of iPad Pro

The ISP and Neural Engine in M1 unlock even more capability from the pro camera system, bringing support for Smart HDR 3 for the first time to iPad Pro. And in low-light conditions, the ISP and LiDAR Scanner quickly and accurately focus images and videos to capture incredible details from almost no light at all.

The Magic Keyboard®, which offers a comfortable typing experience with backlit keys, an integrated trackpad, and its floating design, now comes in a gorgeous new White color.

iPadOS 14.5, which will be available to iPad customers starting next week, comes with new additions, including expanded language support for Apple Pencil® features like Scribble and Smart Selection, new emoji, support for the latest gaming controllers, and the ability to share lyrics and see top songs in cities around the world with Apple Music®.

Committed to the Environment



Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to have net zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles. This means that every Apple device sold, from material collection, component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way through recycling and material recovery, will be 100 percent carbon neutral.

iPad Pro now features an enclosure made with 100 percent recycled aluminum, and 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in the magnets of the speakers and enclosure. iPad Pro remains free of harmful substances, meeting Apple’s high standards for environmental responsibility in materials, renewable electricity, and energy efficiency, and uses wood fiber in the packaging that is recycled or comes from responsibly managed forests.

Pricing and Availability

The new iPad Pro is available to order beginning Friday, April 30, on apple.com and in the Apple Store® app in 31 countries and regions, including the US. iPad Pro will be available in Apple Store locations in the second half of May.

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space gray finishes. iPad Pro is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations 3 — providing pro customers more room for their apps and content.

— providing pro customers more room for their apps and content. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 (US) for the Wi-Fi model and $999 (US) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099 (US) for the Wi-Fi model and $1,299 (US) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model from apple.com.

(US) for the Wi-Fi model and (US) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at (US) for the Wi-Fi model and (US) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model from apple.com. Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels. The new 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $749 (US), and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 (US). The second-generation Apple Pencil is available for $119 (US), and the Smart Keyboard Folio™ for the new iPad Pro is available for $159 (US) for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $179 (US) for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for college students. The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro will be available for college students at $279 (US) for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $329 (US) for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. For more information visit apple.com/us-hed/shop.

(US), and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at (US). The second-generation Apple Pencil is available for (US), and the Smart Keyboard Folio™ for the new iPad Pro is available for (US) for the 11-inch iPad Pro and (US) for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for college students. The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro will be available for college students at (US) for the 11-inch iPad Pro and (US) for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. For more information visit apple.com/us-hed/shop. The second-generation Apple Pencil is available for $129 (US). The Magic Keyboard for the new iPad Pro will be available in Black and White for $299 (US) for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $349 (US) for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with layouts for over 30 languages. The Smart Keyboard Folio for the new iPad Pro is available for $179 (US) for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $199 (US) for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The Smart Folio® for the new iPad Pro is available in five colors for $79 (US) for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $99 (US) for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

(US). The Magic Keyboard for the new iPad Pro will be available in Black and White for (US) for the 11-inch iPad Pro and (US) for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with layouts for over 30 languages. The Smart Keyboard Folio for the new iPad Pro is available for (US) for the 11-inch iPad Pro and (US) for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The Smart Folio® for the new iPad Pro is available in five colors for (US) for the 11-inch iPad Pro and (US) for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Customers in the US can trade in their eligible device for an Apple Gift Card or credit toward their purchase. If the device isn’t eligible for credit, Apple will recycle it for free.

For a limited time, customers in the US can get up to $200 back when they buy a Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad Pro model and activate it with AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint, or Verizon.

When customers buy online from Apple, they can make their iPad Pro their own with free engraving, which now supports additional text characters and emoji.

Customers are able to find the same great shopping and support services at apple.com and at Apple Store locations. Anyone can get shopping help from Apple Specialists, choose monthly financing options, trade in eligible devices, and get Apple Support and no-contact delivery or Apple Store pickup options.

Customers can experience the new iPad Pro at an Apple Store and have their questions answered in person. Before their visit, customers are encouraged to check apple.com/retail for information on opening hours, services available, and the health and safety measures in place.

Customers in the US get 3 percent Daily Cash® back when they buy directly from Apple with Apple Card™. And when they choose Apple Card Monthly Installments, they can pay over time, interest-free.

Customers can extend their limited warranty with AppleCare+ and get 24/7 priority access to technical support.

Every customer who buys iPad from Apple can enjoy free Online Personal Sessions, and receive guidance on how to customize their iPad, set up email, find apps from the App Store®, and more.

For a limited time, eligible customers who purchase a new iPhone®, iPad, iPod touch®, Apple TV®, or Mac® can enjoy one year of Apple TV+™ for free and three months of Apple Arcade℠ for free.4

1 Battery life varies by use and configuration.



2 Data plan required. 5G is available in select markets and through select carriers. Speeds vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on 5G support, contact your carrier and see apple.com/ipad/cellular.



3 1GB = 1 billion bytes; 1TB = 1 trillion bytes; actual formatted capacity is less.



4 $4.99 per month each for Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade after free trial. Special offers are good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device. One Apple TV+ offer and one Apple Arcade offer per Family Sharing group. Plans automatically renew until cancelled. Other restrictions and terms apply; visit apple.com/promo for more information.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

