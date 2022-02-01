Apple Hospitality REIT Reports Results of Operations for Second Quarter 2022

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced results of operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Selected Statistical and Financial Data As of and For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30 (Unaudited) (in thousands, except statistical and per share amounts)(1) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Net income (loss) $65,345 $20,283 222.2% $83,347 $(26,152) n/a Net income (loss) per share $0.29 $0.09 222.2% $0.36 $(0.12) n/a Adjusted EBITDAre $126,208 $86,379 46.1% $204,506 $113,687 79.9% Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA $136,509 $93,592 45.9% $224,418 $127,430 76.1% Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA Margin % 40.4% 38.6% 180 bps 37.5% 32.3% 520 bps Modified funds from operations (MFFO) $110,803 $67,670 63.7% $174,263 $76,352 128.2% MFFO per share $0.48 $0.30 60.0% $0.76 $0.34 123.5% Average Daily Rate (ADR) (Actual) $153.35 $120.56 27.2% $145.84 $111.19 31.2% Occupancy (Actual) 77.9% 70.7% 10.2% 72.5% 63.2% 14.7% Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) (Actual) $119.41 $85.28 40.0% $105.77 $70.23 50.6% Comparable Hotels ADR $153.35 $122.69 25.0% $145.84 $112.79 29.3% Comparable Hotels Occupancy 77.9% 70.7% 10.2% 72.5% 63.1% 14.9% Comparable Hotels RevPAR $119.41 $86.71 37.7% $105.77 $71.14 48.7% Distributions paid $34,261 $2,232 n/a $47,962 $2,232 n/a Distributions paid per share $0.15 $0.01 n/a $0.21 $0.01 n/a Cash and cash equivalents $1,598 Total debt outstanding $1,376,986 Total debt outstanding, net of cash and cash equivalents $1,375,388 Total debt outstanding, net of cash and cash equivalents, to total capitalization(2) 29.1%

(1) Explanations of and reconciliations to net income (loss) determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) of non-GAAP financial measures, Adjusted EBITDAre, Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA and MFFO, are included below.

(2) Total debt outstanding, net of cash and cash equivalents (“net total debt outstanding”), divided by net total debt outstanding plus equity market capitalization based on the Company’s closing share price of $14.67 on June 30, 2022.

Comparable Hotels is defined as the 219 hotels owned by the Company as of June 30, 2022. For hotels acquired during the periods noted, the Company has included, as applicable, results of those hotels for periods prior to the Company’s ownership, and for dispositions, results have been excluded for the Company’s period of ownership. Results for periods prior to the Company’s ownership have not been included in the Company’s actual Consolidated Financial Statements and are included only for comparison purposes. Results included for periods prior to the Company’s ownership are based on information from the prior owner of each hotel and have not been audited or adjusted.

Justin Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Apple Hospitality, commented, “Portfolio performance continued to strengthen during the second quarter, exceeding our expectations and surpassing 2019 results. Leisure demand has remained robust while business demand, both transient and group, has continued to steadily improve. We are pleased to report occupancy of 78%, ADR of $153 and RevPAR of $119 for our portfolio for the second quarter of 2022. Driven primarily by rate growth and aided by continued operating efficiencies, we achieved Adjusted EBITDAre of $126 million, Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA Margin of approximately 40% and MFFO of approximately $111 million, or $0.48 per share, for the quarter. These outstanding results further validate our proven strategy of investing in a diversified portfolio of high-quality, branded, rooms-focused hotels with low leverage and highlight the strength of our corporate and on-site management teams.”

Mr. Knight continued, “We are pleased to have refinanced our primary unsecured credit facility in July, further enhancing the strength and financial flexibility of our balance sheet and bolstering our already strong liquidity position. In addition to extended maturities and improved pricing, the refinancing upsized our revolving credit facility and term loans, providing the Company with greater access to liquidity for strategic growth. We greatly appreciate the support of our lenders, their conviction in our core strategy and their continued confidence in the underlying fundamentals of our business. With second quarter RevPAR and Adjusted Hotel EBITDA now exceeding pre-pandemic levels and additional upside remaining as we continue to build midweek occupancy, we are incredibly optimistic about our future. Our strategy is designed to mitigate downside risk while maintaining meaningful upside potential. Having tested and refined that strategy through multiple economic cycles, we are well positioned to maximize shareholder value in any macroeconomic environment.”

Hotel Portfolio Overview

As of June 30, 2022, Apple Hospitality owned 219 hotels with an aggregate of 28,748 guest rooms located in 86 markets throughout 36 states.

Operations Update

Strong operating performance: For the Company’s portfolio, second quarter 2022 RevPAR surpassed second quarter 2019 by approximately 4%, driven by an improvement in ADR of approximately 8% as compared to second quarter 2019. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR for the Company’s portfolio for the second quarter 2022 exceeded industry averages as reported by STR. Portfolio occupancy outperformance continued into July 2022, with occupancy of approximately 77% for the month, down 6% as compared to July 2019 and up 2% as compared to July 2021, and continued growth in ADR.

Strong bottom-line performance: The Company achieved Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA of approximately $137 million and Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA Margin of approximately 40% for the second quarter 2022, improvements of approximately 4% and 10 bps, respectively, as compared to 2019.

Balance sheet: In July 2022, the Company amended and restated its existing unsecured $850 million credit facility, increasing the total credit facility to approximately $1.2 billion and extending the maturity dates while achieving improved pricing terms across the total credit facility.

The following tables highlight the Company’s monthly performance during the second quarter of 2022, as compared to the second quarters of 2021 and 2019 (in thousands, except statistical data):

April May June April May June April May June 2022 2022 2022 Q2 2022 2021 2021 2021 Q2 2021 2019 2019 2019 Q2 2019 ADR $148.58 $151.56 $159.74 $153.35 $110.08 $119.39 $131.32 $120.56 $139.83 $139.72 $145.14 $141.60 Occupancy 77.2% 76.5% 79.9% 77.9% 68.1% 69.8% 74.4% 70.7% 80.6% 80.1% 83.7% 81.4% RevPAR $114.74 $115.97 $127.62 $119.41 $74.94 $83.35 $97.65 $85.28 $112.64 $111.94 $121.41 $115.30 Adjusted Hotel EBITDA(1) $42,376 $45,012 $49,127 $136,515 $23,869 $32,363 $38,582 $94,814 $42,014 $43,542 $49,203 $134,759

% Change % Change April May June April May June April May June 2022 2022 2022 Q2 2022 2021 2021 2021 Q2 2021 2019 2019 2019 Q2 2019 ADR $148.58 $151.56 $159.74 $153.35 35.0% 26.9% 21.6% 27.2% 6.3% 8.5% 10.1% 8.3% Occupancy 77.2% 76.5% 79.9% 77.9% 13.4% 9.6% 7.4% 10.2% (4.2%) (4.5%) (4.5%) (4.3%) RevPAR $114.74 $115.97 $127.62 $119.41 53.1% 39.1% 30.7% 40.0% 1.9% 3.6% 5.1% 3.6% Adjusted Hotel EBITDA(1) $42,376 $45,012 $49,127 $136,515 77.5% 39.1% 27.3% 44.0% 0.9% 3.4% (0.2%) 1.3%

Note: Comparisons to 2019 operating results are included to provide a better understanding of the Company’s recovery from the impact of COVID-19 on hotel operations.

(1) See explanation and reconciliation of Adjusted Hotel EBITDA to net income (loss) included below.

Portfolio Activity

Contract for Potential Acquisition

As previously announced, the Company has an outstanding contract for the purchase of an Embassy Suites by Hilton in Madison, Wisconsin, for an anticipated total purchase price of approximately $79 million. The hotel is currently under development and expected to include 260 rooms. There are many conditions to closing that have not yet been satisfied, and there can be no assurance that a closing on this hotel will occur under the outstanding purchase contract. Assuming all conditions to closing are met, the Company anticipates acquiring the hotel following completion of construction, which is expected to occur in early 2024.

Capital Improvements

Apple Hospitality consistently reinvests in its hotels to maintain and enhance each property’s relevance and competitive position within its respective market. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company invested approximately $17 million in capital expenditures. The Company anticipates investing approximately $55 million to $65 million in capital improvements during 2022, which includes various renovation projects for approximately 20 to 25 hotels; however, inflationary pressures or supply chain shortages, among other issues, may result in increased costs and delays for anticipated projects.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Summary

As of June 30, 2022, Apple Hospitality had approximately $1.4 billion of total outstanding debt with a current combined weighted-average interest rate of approximately 3.6%, cash on hand of approximately $2 million and availability under its revolving credit facility of approximately $359 million. Excluding unamortized debt issuance costs and fair value adjustments, the Company’s total outstanding debt was comprised of approximately $366 million in property-level debt secured by 22 hotels and approximately $1 billion outstanding under its unsecured credit facilities, including a seven-year $75 million unsecured senior notes facility that the Company entered into in June 2022 and used the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility and the repayment of mortgage debt. During the second quarter, the Company repaid in full the $56 million note payable related to the purchase of the fee interest in the land at its Residence Inn by Marriott Seattle Downtown Lake Union, previously held under a finance ground lease. In addition, during the second quarter, the Company repaid in full six secured mortgage loans for a total of $67 million, increasing the number of unencumbered hotels in the Company’s portfolio as of June 30, 2022, to 197. The Company’s total debt to total capitalization, net of cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2022, was approximately 29%. As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s weighted-average debt maturities were 3 years, with approximately $96 million, net of reserves, maturing in 2022, including $66 million outstanding on its revolving credit facility.

Amended and Restated Primary Unsecured Credit Facility

On July 25, 2022, the Company amended and restated its existing $850 million credit facility, increasing the borrowing capacity to approximately $1.2 billion, extending maturity dates and achieving improved pricing across the credit facility. Through the amended credit agreement, the Company has greater access to liquidity for strategic growth and the opportunity to reduce its already conservative secured debt exposure. The $1.2 billion credit facility is comprised of a term loan of $275 million with a maturity date of July 25, 2027; a term loan of up to $300 million with a maturity date of January 31, 2028 (including $150 million available via a delayed draw option until 180 days from closing); and a revolving credit facility of $650 million with an initial maturity date of July 25, 2026, which may be extended up to one year subject to certain conditions. The amendments under the total $1.2 billion credit facility provide for additional capacity of $150 million under the term loans and additional capacity of $225 million under the revolving credit facility. The credit agreement also includes an accordion feature through which the amount of the total credit facility may be increased from approximately $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion. The terms of the amended and restated credit agreement are generally similar to the Company’s previous $850 million credit agreement. The facilities will bear interest pursuant to a leverage-based pricing grid ranging from 1.35% to 2.25% over an adjusted SOFR rate. At closing, the Company borrowed $475 million under the term loans and used the proceeds to repay the $425 million outstanding under the term loans of the previous credit facility and $50 million outstanding under the current revolving credit facility.

Capital Markets

The Company has in place both a Share Repurchase Program and an at-the-market offering program (the “ATM Program”). During the second quarter 2022, repurchases under the Share Repurchase Program were minimal and no shares were sold under the ATM Program. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $345 million remaining under its Share Repurchase Program for the repurchase of shares and approximately $224 million remaining under its ATM Program for the issuance of shares.

Shareholder Distributions

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company paid distributions totaling $0.15 per common share. Based on the Company’s common stock closing price of $16.27 on August 2, 2022, the annualized distribution of $0.60 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 3.7%. While the Company expects monthly distributions to continue, each distribution is subject to approval by the Company’s Board of Directors. The Company’s Board of Directors, in consultation with management, will continue to monitor the Company’s distribution rate and timing relative to the performance of its hotels, capital improvement needs, varying economic cycles, acquisitions, dispositions, other cash requirements and the Company’s REIT status for federal income tax purposes, and may make adjustments as it deems appropriate.

2022 Outlook

The Company is providing the following full year 2022 outlook regarding certain corporate expenses, which is based on management’s current view and does not take into account any unanticipated developments in its business or changes in its operating environment:

General and administrative expenses are projected to be approximately $34 million to $40 million.

Interest expense is projected to be approximately $58 million to $63 million.

Capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $55 million to $65 million.

As compared to previously provided 2022 corporate expense guidance, the Company is adjusting general and administrative expenses by increasing both the low and high ends of the range by $2 million related to executive incentive compensation, based on operational and shareholder return performance through June 30, 2022. The Company does not expect to issue operational guidance or provide additional outlook updates until it has more certainty on trends within the industry or otherwise deems appropriate.

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a quarterly conference call for investors and interested parties at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 5, 2022. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial 877-407-9039, and participants from outside the U.S. should dial 201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at ir.applehospitalityreit.com. A replay of the call will be available from approximately 1 p.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 26, 2022. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 844-512-2921, the international dial-in number is 412-317-6671, and the passcode is 13730500. The archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 219 hotels with more than 28,700 guest rooms located in 86 markets throughout 36 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company’s portfolio consists of 94 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels, four Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

Apple Hospitality REIT Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its operating performance: Funds from Operations (“FFO”); Modified FFO (“MFFO”); Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”); Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (“EBITDAre”); Adjusted EBITDAre; and Adjusted Hotel EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income (loss), cash flow from operations or any other operating GAAP measure. FFO, MFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted Hotel EBITDA are not necessarily indicative of funds available to fund the Company’s cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Although FFO, MFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted Hotel EBITDA, as calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to FFO, MFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted Hotel EBITDA, as reported by other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company defines such terms, the Company believes these supplemental measures are useful to investors when comparing the Company’s results between periods and with other REITs. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to net income (loss) are provided in the following pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by use of statements that include phrases such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “goal,” “plan,” “should,” “will,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “strategy,” and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from the Company’s forward-looking statements continues to be the adverse effect of COVID-19, including resurgences and variants, on the Company’s business, financial performance and condition, operating results and cash flows, the real estate market and the hospitality industry specifically, and the global economy and financial markets generally. The significance, extent and duration of the continued impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence at this time, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the extent and effectiveness of the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, the efficacy, acceptance and availability of vaccines, the duration of associated immunity and efficacy of the vaccines against variants of COVID-19, the potential for additional hotel closures/consolidations that may be mandated or advisable, whether based on increased COVID-19 cases, new variants or other factors, the slowing or potential rollback of “reopenings” in certain states, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of the risks identified under the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of COVID-19. Additional factors include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to effectively acquire and dispose of properties and redeploy proceeds; the anticipated timing and frequency of shareholder distributions; the ability of the Company to fund capital obligations; the ability of the Company to successfully integrate pending transactions and implement its operating strategy; changes in general political, economic and competitive conditions and specific market conditions; reduced business and leisure travel due to travel-related health concerns, including the COVID-19 pandemic or an increase in COVID-19 cases or any other infectious or contagious diseases in the U.S. or abroad; adverse changes in the real estate and real estate capital markets; financing risks; changes in interest rates; litigation risks; regulatory proceedings or inquiries; and changes in laws or regulations or interpretations of current laws and regulations that impact the Company’s business, assets or classification as a REIT. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore there can be no assurance that such statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. In addition, the Company’s qualification as a REIT involves the application of highly technical and complex provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement that the Company makes speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Assets Investment in real estate, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $1,401,817 and $1,311,262, respectively $4,603,244 $4,677,185 Cash and cash equivalents 1,598 3,282 Restricted cash-furniture, fixtures and other escrows 45,650 36,667 Due from third party managers, net 66,429 40,052 Other assets, net 59,931 33,341 Total Assets $4,776,852 $4,790,527 Liabilities Debt, net $1,372,638 $1,438,758 Finance lease liabilities 111,920 111,776 Accounts payable and other liabilities 70,668 92,672 Total Liabilities 1,555,226 1,643,206 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, authorized 30,000,000 shares; none issued and outstanding – – Common stock, no par value, authorized 800,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 228,886,273 and 228,255,642 shares, respectively 4,579,590 4,569,352 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 22,330 (15,508) Distributions greater than net income (1,380,294) (1,406,523) Total Shareholders’ Equity 3,221,626 3,147,321 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $4,776,852 $4,790,527

