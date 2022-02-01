Apple Hospitality REIT Reports Results of Operations for First Quarter 2023

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced results of operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Selected Statistical and Financial Data As of and For the Three Months Ended March 31 (Unaudited) (in thousands, except statistical and per share amounts)(1) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 % Change Net income $32,923 $18,002 82.9% Net income per share $0.14 $0.08 75.0% Operating income $49,247 $32,835 50.0% Operating margin % 15.8% 12.6% 320 bps Adjusted EBITDAre $95,288 $78,298 21.7% Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA $106,749 $88,366 20.8% Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA Margin % 34.3% 33.7% 60 bps Modified funds from operations (MFFO) $78,959 $63,460 24.4% MFFO per share $0.34 $0.28 21.4% Average Daily Rate (ADR) (Actual) $152.01 $137.03 10.9% Occupancy (Actual) 72.0% 67.1% 7.3% Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) (Actual) $109.46 $91.98 19.0% Comparable Hotels ADR $152.01 $137.02 10.9% Comparable Hotels Occupancy 72.0% 67.0% 7.5% Comparable Hotels RevPAR $109.46 $91.80 19.2% Distributions paid $73,399 $13,701 435.7% Distributions paid per share $0.32 $0.06 433.3% Cash and cash equivalents $6,093 Total debt outstanding $1,425,147 Total debt outstanding, net of cash and cash equivalents $1,419,054 Total debt outstanding, net of cash and cash equivalents, to total capitalization (2) 28.5%

____________________ (1) Explanations of and reconciliations to net income determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) of non-GAAP financial measures, Adjusted EBITDAre, Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA and MFFO, are included below. (2) Total debt outstanding, net of cash and cash equivalents (“net total debt outstanding”), divided by net total debt outstanding plus equity market capitalization based on the Company’s closing share price of $15.52 on March 31, 2023.

Comparable Hotels is defined as the 220 hotels owned by the Company as of March 31, 2023. For hotels acquired during the periods noted, the Company has included, as applicable, results of those hotels for periods prior to the Company’s ownership, and for dispositions, results have been excluded for the Company’s period of ownership. Results for periods prior to the Company’s ownership have not been included in the Company’s actual Consolidated Financial Statements and are included only for comparison purposes. Results included for periods prior to the Company’s ownership are based on information from the prior owner of each hotel and have not been audited or adjusted.

Justin Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Apple Hospitality, commented, “Continued strength in leisure demand and increased business travel resulted in strong operating fundamentals for the quarter. First quarter 2023 Comparable Hotels RevPAR improved by 19%, ADR increased by 11% and Occupancy was up by more than 7% as compared to first quarter 2022. We work closely with the management teams at our hotels to counter inflationary pressures and improve operating efficiency while maintaining strong guest satisfaction necessary for sustained rate growth. While we are mindful of the potential for macroeconomic headwinds as we move through the year, our business continues to improve. Booking trends remain strong, the supply picture is favorable, and improvements in business travel have lifted midweek occupancies in recent weeks.”

Mr. Knight continued, “We continue to execute against an investment strategy that has proven successful through multiple economic cycles. Our portfolio of select-service hotels is broadly diversified across high-end suburban, urban and developing markets that are home to a wide variety of demand generators. Our hotels are franchised with industry-leading brands, managed by some of the best management companies in the industry and provide a strong value proposition with broad consumer appeal. Underlying the strength of our portfolio is a balance sheet with low leverage and financial flexibility, a consistent reinvestment and portfolio management strategy, and a corporate team with tremendous experience. We are confident we are well positioned to continue to outperform and maximize shareholder value in any macroeconomic environment.”

Hotel Portfolio Overview

As of March 31, 2023, Apple Hospitality owned 220 hotels with an aggregate of 28,984 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Strong operating performance: Comparable Hotels RevPAR was $109, a 19% increase over first quarter 2022 and a 6% increase over first quarter 2019. Comparable Hotels ADR was $152, an 11% increase over first quarter 2022 and a 9% increase over first quarter 2019. Comparable Hotels Occupancy was 72%, a 7% increase over first quarter 2022 and a 2% decline as compared to first quarter 2019. Comparable Hotels Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR exceeded industry averages as reported by STR. Based on preliminary results for the Company’s portfolio for the month of April 2023, Comparable Hotels Occupancy was approximately 77%, in line with April 2022 and down 5% as compared to April 2019, with Comparable Hotels ADR growth of approximately 5% compared to April 2022 and 9% compared to April 2019.

Comparable Hotels RevPAR was $109, a 19% increase over first quarter 2022 and a 6% increase over first quarter 2019. Comparable Hotels ADR was $152, an 11% increase over first quarter 2022 and a 9% increase over first quarter 2019. Comparable Hotels Occupancy was 72%, a 7% increase over first quarter 2022 and a 2% decline as compared to first quarter 2019. Comparable Hotels Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR exceeded industry averages as reported by STR. Based on preliminary results for the Company’s portfolio for the month of April 2023, Comparable Hotels Occupancy was approximately 77%, in line with April 2022 and down 5% as compared to April 2019, with Comparable Hotels ADR growth of approximately 5% compared to April 2022 and 9% compared to April 2019. Strong bottom-line performance: The Company achieved Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA of approximately $107 million, a 21% improvement over first quarter 2022 and a 4% improvement over first quarter 2019. The Company achieved Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA Margin of approximately 34%, a 60 bps improvement over first quarter 2022 and a 190 bps decline as compared to first quarter 2019.

The Company achieved Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA of approximately $107 million, a 21% improvement over first quarter 2022 and a 4% improvement over first quarter 2019. The Company achieved Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA Margin of approximately 34%, a 60 bps improvement over first quarter 2022 and a 190 bps decline as compared to first quarter 2019. Transactional activity: On February 27, 2023, the Company entered into a contract for the potential purchase of the Courtyard by Marriott Cleveland University Circle in Cleveland, Ohio, for $31 million.

On February 27, 2023, the Company entered into a contract for the potential purchase of the Courtyard by Marriott Cleveland University Circle in Cleveland, Ohio, for $31 million. Share repurchases: The Company purchased, under its Share Repurchase Program, approximately 0.3 million of its common shares at a weighted-average market purchase price of approximately $14.22 per common share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $4 million.

The Company purchased, under its Share Repurchase Program, approximately 0.3 million of its common shares at a weighted-average market purchase price of approximately $14.22 per common share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $4 million. Balance sheet: The Company has maintained the strength and flexibility of its balance sheet. At March 31, 2023, the Company’s total debt to total capitalization, net of cash and cash equivalents, was approximately 29%. During the first quarter 2023, the Company repaid in full four secured mortgage loans for a total of approximately $37 million, increasing the number of unencumbered hotels in the Company’s portfolio as of March 31, 2023, to 205.

The Company has maintained the strength and flexibility of its balance sheet. At March 31, 2023, the Company’s total debt to total capitalization, net of cash and cash equivalents, was approximately 29%. During the first quarter 2023, the Company repaid in full four secured mortgage loans for a total of approximately $37 million, increasing the number of unencumbered hotels in the Company’s portfolio as of March 31, 2023, to 205. Monthly distributions: During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company paid distributions totaling $0.32 per common share, including a special cash distribution of $0.08 per common share, that was paid on January 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022. Based on the Company’s common stock closing price of $14.87 on May 1, 2023, the current annualized monthly cash distribution of $0.96 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 6.5%.

The following tables highlight the Company’s monthly performance during the first quarter of 2023, as compared to the first quarters of 2022 and 2019 (in thousands, except statistical data):

January February March January February March January February March 2023 2023 2023 Q1 2023 2022 2022 2022 Q1 2022 2019 2019 2019 Q1 2019 ADR $138.90 $154.81 $160.19 $152.01 $126.51 $135.43 $146.07 $137.03 $129.81 $137.05 $141.16 $136.36 Occupancy 63.6% 73.3% 79.3% 72.0% 56.2% 69.0% 76.4% 67.1% 66.1% 75.4% 80.2% 73.9% RevPAR $88.32 $113.42 $127.01 $109.46 $71.11 $93.42 $111.55 $91.98 $85.78 $103.35 $113.23 $100.71 Operating income (loss) $3,524 $15,275 $30,448 $49,247 $(2,634) $7,984 $27,485 $32,835 $8,025 $16,631 $29,195 $53,851 Adjusted Hotel EBITDA (1) $21,655 $34,876 $50,218 $106,749 $15,166 $26,150 $46,620 $87,936 $26,418 $35,232 $47,154 $108,804

% Change % Change January February March January February March January February March 2023 2023 2023 Q1 2023 2022 2022 2022 Q1 2022 2019 2019 2019 Q1 2019 ADR $138.90 $154.81 $160.19 $152.01 9.8% 14.3% 9.7% 10.9% 7.0% 13.0% 13.5% 11.5% Occupancy 63.6% 73.3% 79.3% 72.0% 13.2% 6.2% 3.8% 7.3% (3.8%) (2.8%) (1.1%) (2.6%) RevPAR $88.32 $113.42 $127.01 $109.46 24.2% 21.4% 13.9% 19.0% 3.0% 9.7% 12.2% 8.7% Operating income $3,524 $15,275 $30,448 $49,247 n/a 91.3% 10.8% 50.0% (56.1%) (8.2%) 4.3% (8.5%) Adjusted Hotel EBITDA (1) $21,655 $34,876 $50,218 $106,749 42.8% 33.4% 7.7% 21.4% (18.0%) (1.0%) 6.5% (1.9%)

____________________ Note: Comparisons to 2019 operating results are included to provide a better understanding of the Company’s recovery from the impact of COVID-19 on hotel operations. (1) See explanation and reconciliation of Adjusted Hotel EBITDA to net income included below.

Board of Directors

On March 3, 2023, the Company announced the appointment of Carolyn Handlon to its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2023. Following her appointment to the Board of Directors, Carolyn Handlon was appointed to the Company’s Audit Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, effective March 24, 2023.

Portfolio Activity

Contracts for Potential Acquisition

On February 27, 2023, the Company entered into a contract for the potential acquisition of the newly renovated, 154-room Courtyard by Marriott Cleveland University Circle in Cleveland, Ohio, for $31 million. In addition, as previously announced, the Company has an outstanding contract for the purchase of an Embassy Suites by Hilton in Madison, Wisconsin, for an anticipated total purchase price of approximately $79 million. The Embassy Suites in Madison is currently under development and expected to include 260 rooms. There are many conditions to closing on each of these hotels that have not yet been satisfied, and there can be no assurance that closings on these hotels will occur under the outstanding purchase contracts. Assuming all conditions to closing are met, the Company anticipates acquiring the hotel in Cleveland during the second quarter 2023 and the hotel in Madison following completion of construction, which is expected to occur in early 2024.

Capital Improvements

Apple Hospitality consistently reinvests in its hotels to maintain and enhance each property’s relevance and competitive position within its respective market. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company invested approximately $18 million in capital expenditures. The Company anticipates investing approximately $70 million to $80 million in capital improvements during 2023, which includes comprehensive renovation projects for approximately 20 to 25 hotels.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Summary

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $1.4 billion of total outstanding debt with a current combined weighted-average interest rate of approximately 4.3%, cash on hand of approximately $6 million and availability under its revolving credit facility of approximately $610 million. Excluding unamortized debt issuance costs and fair value adjustments, the Company’s total outstanding debt as of March 31, 2023, was comprised of approximately $290 million in property-level debt secured by 15 hotels and approximately $1.1 billion outstanding under its unsecured credit facilities, including the remaining $50 million term loan availability which was drawn in January 2023. During the first quarter 2023, the Company repaid in full four secured mortgage loans for a total of approximately $37 million, increasing the number of unencumbered hotels in the Company’s portfolio as of March 31, 2023, to 205. The Company’s total debt to total capitalization, net of cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2023, was approximately 29%, which provides Apple Hospitality with financial flexibility to fund capital requirements and pursue opportunities in the marketplace. As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s weighted-average debt maturities are 4.4 years.

Capital Markets

Share Repurchase Program

The Company has in place a Share Repurchase Program that provides for share repurchases in open market transactions. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company purchased, under its Share Repurchase Program, approximately 0.3 million of its common shares at a weighted-average market purchase price of approximately $14.22 per common share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $4 million. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $339 million remaining under its Share Repurchase Program for the repurchase of shares. Shares were repurchased under a written trading plan as part of the Share Repurchase Program that provides for share repurchases in open market transactions and is intended to comply with Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

ATM Program

The Company also has in place an at-the-market offering program (the “ATM Program”). As of March 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $224 million remaining under its ATM Program for the issuance of shares. No shares were sold under the ATM program during the first quarter 2023.

Shareholder Distributions

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company paid distributions totaling $0.32 per common share, including a special cash distribution of $0.08 per common share, that was paid on January 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022. Based on the Company’s common stock closing price of $14.87 on May 1, 2023, the current annualized monthly cash distribution of $0.96 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 6.5%. While the Company currently expects monthly distributions to continue, each distribution is subject to approval by the Company’s Board of Directors. The Company’s Board of Directors, in consultation with management, will continue to monitor the Company’s distribution rate and timing relative to the performance of its hotels, capital improvement needs, varying economic cycles, acquisitions, dispositions, other cash requirements and the Company’s REIT status for federal income tax purposes, and may make adjustments as it deems appropriate.

2023 Outlook

The Company is providing its operational and financial outlook for 2023, which is unchanged from the 2023 outlook previously provided. Given the current level of visibility into future performance as a result of short-term booking windows for the Company’s portfolio of rooms-focused hotels and meaningful macroeconomic uncertainty, this outlook reflects a broad range of Comparable Hotels RevPAR Change, which is the change in Comparable Hotels RevPAR in 2023 compared to 2022, and other key metrics for 2023. This outlook is based on management’s current view and does not take into account any unanticipated developments in its business or changes in its operating environment, nor does it take into account any unannounced hotel acquisitions or dispositions. Results for the first quarter 2023 benefited significantly from the easier comparison to the first quarter 2022 when the Omicron variant negatively impacted lodging demand. The high end of the full year range reflects relatively steady macroeconomic conditions throughout 2023, with continued strength in leisure demand and improvement in business transient. The low end of the range reflects a softening of the economy beginning in the second quarter with Comparable Hotels RevPAR Change roughly flat compared to 2022 in the second half of the year. Comparable Hotels RevPAR Change and Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA Margin % guidance include properties acquired, as if the hotels were owned as of January 1, 2022, and exclude dispositions and assets held for sale since January 1, 2022. For the full year 2023, the Company anticipates its 2023 results will be in the following range:

2023 Guidance(1) Low-End High-End Net income $165 Million $209 Million Comparable Hotels RevPAR Change 3.0% 7.0% Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA Margin % 35.3% 36.9% Adjusted EBITDAre $420 Million $457 Million Capital expenditures $70 Million $80 Million

____________________ (1) Explanations of and reconciliations to net income guidance of Adjusted EBITDAre and Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA guidance are included below.

First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a quarterly conference call for investors and interested parties at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial 877-407-9039, and participants from outside the U.S. should dial 201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at ir.applehospitalityreit.com. A replay of the call will be available from approximately 2 p.m. Eastern Time on May 3, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 17, 2023. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 844-512-2921, the international dial-in number is 412-317-6671, and the passcode is 13737167. The archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company’s portfolio consists of 96 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels, four Hyatt-branded hotels and one independent hotel. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

Apple Hospitality REIT Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its operating performance: Funds from Operations (“FFO”); Modified FFO (“MFFO”); Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”); Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (“EBITDAre”); Adjusted EBITDAre; and Adjusted Hotel EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income (loss), cash flow from operations or any other operating GAAP measure. FFO, MFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted Hotel EBITDA are not necessarily indicative of funds available to fund the Company’s cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Although FFO, MFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted Hotel EBITDA, as calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to FFO, MFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted Hotel EBITDA, as reported by other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company defines such terms, the Company believes these supplemental measures are useful to investors when comparing the Company’s results between periods and with other REITs. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to net income (loss) are provided in the following pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by use of statements that include phrases such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “goal,” “plan,” “should,” “will,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “strategy,” and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such factors include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to effectively acquire and dispose of properties and redeploy proceeds; the anticipated timing and frequency of shareholder distributions; the ability of the Company to fund capital obligations; the ability of the Company to successfully integrate pending transactions and implement its operating strategy; changes in general political, economic and competitive conditions and specific market conditions (including the potential effects of inflation or a recessionary environment); reduced business and leisure travel due to geopolitical uncertainty, including terrorism, travel-related health concerns, including COVID-19 or other widespread outbreaks of infectious or contagious diseases in the U.S.; inclement weather conditions, including natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes and wildfires; government shutdowns, airline strikes or other disruptions; adverse changes in the real estate and real estate capital markets; financing risks; changes in interest rates; litigation risks; regulatory proceedings or inquiries; and changes in laws or regulations or interpretations of current laws and regulations that impact the Company’s business, assets or classification as a REIT. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore there can be no assurance that such statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. In addition, the Company’s qualification as a REIT involves the application of highly technical and complex provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Any forward-looking statement that the Company makes speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Assets Investment in real estate, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization



of $1,537,998 and $1,492,097, respectively $4,583,497 $4,610,962 Cash and cash equivalents 6,093 4,077 Restricted cash-furniture, fixtures and other escrows 32,686 39,435 Due from third party managers, net 71,120 43,331 Other assets, net 67,855 74,909 Total Assets $4,761,251 $4,772,714 Liabilities Debt, net $1,417,679 $1,366,249 Finance lease liabilities 111,994 112,006 Accounts payable and other liabilities 78,716 116,064 Total Liabilities 1,608,389 1,594,319 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, authorized 30,000,000 shares; none issued and outstanding – – Common stock, no par value, authorized 800,000,000 shares; issued and



outstanding 229,013,349 and 228,644,861 shares, respectively 4,581,841 4,577,022 Accumulated other comprehensive income 28,775 36,881 Distributions greater than net income (1,457,754) (1,435,508) Total Shareholders’ Equity 3,152,862 3,178,395 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $4,761,251 $4,772,714 ____________________ Note: The Consolidated Balance Sheets and corresponding footnotes can be found in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

