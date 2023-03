Apple Hospitality REIT Appoints Carolyn Handlon to Board of Directors and Announces Date for 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (“Apple Hospitality” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Carolyn Handlon to its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective March 1, 2023. Ms. Handlon will stand for election as a Board-recommended nominee at the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Apple Hospitality’s Board provides critical guidance and advice to management, and the Company is committed to a Board that has diverse perspectives and backgrounds. With the addition of Ms. Handlon, the Company’s Board comprises nine directors, three of whom are women directors, which is more than 30% of the Board.

“We are delighted to welcome Carolyn to our Board of Directors,” said Glade Knight, Executive Chairman of Apple Hospitality. “As one of the key leaders at Marriott across multiple economic cycles, Carolyn successfully navigated recessionary environments and capital market challenges while preserving liquidity and financial stability for Marriott. Carolyn brings tremendous financial acumen and expertise specific to the hotel industry to our Board, and we are confident she will be an outstanding addition. We look forward to further advancing the Company’s corporate governance and oversight through her insight and leadership.”

Prior to her retirement in April 2022, Ms. Handlon served as Executive Vice President, Finance and Global Treasurer of Marriott International, Inc. (“Marriott”) for more than 17 years, overseeing the financial health and strategy, global investments, and capital markets for Marriott. Ms. Handlon joined Marriott in 1987 as Corporate Finance Manager and held various positions of increasing seniority and responsibility during her tenure with the company. During her 35 years of leadership experience with Marriott, Ms. Handlon’s areas of responsibility spanned global capital markets, global investment, real estate lending, corporate financial strategy and financial risk management. Instrumental in Marriott’s growth, Ms. Handlon was a key leader in strategic transformations, including the creation of Marriott’s asset-light business models, company spin-offs, and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining Marriott, Ms. Handlon worked for the Overseas Private Investment Corporation and for the Continental Illinois National Bank and Trust. Ms. Handlon’s extensive 40-year background in the financial and global market industry along with senior leadership and hotel industry experience provide significant value to the Company’s Board of Directors. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and on the Audit Committee, the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, and as chair of the Compensation Committee of such board. Ms. Handlon also serves on the Board of Directors for Science Applications International Corporation and on the Audit Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of such board. Ms. Handlon is a member of the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., the National Association of Corporate Directors and Women Corporate Directors. Ms. Handlon holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Indiana University.

In addition, the Company today announced that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 18, 2023. The meeting will take place at the Courtyard and Residence Inn Richmond Downtown, located at 1320 East Cary Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, and is open to shareholders of record as of March 20, 2023.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company’s portfolio consists of 96 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels, four Hyatt-branded hotels and one independent hotel. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

