Apple Growth Partners Expands Cleveland Tax Team

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppleGrowthPartners–Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, proudly announces the addition of A’Shira Nelson, CPA, to the Cleveland office as a tax manager.

Nelson comes to AGP with a robust background in accounting, with nearly a decade of experience in audit, tax, and public accounting roles. Nelson brings to the Cleveland office expertise in tax planning and preparation, for S-corporations and partnerships with revenue up to $50 million, as well as experience with high-net-worth individuals. Nelson’s tax background includes health care, real estate, professional services, and manufacturing. She is well-versed in tax compliance and planning for federal, state, local, and foreign income tax returns. An engaging public speaker, Nelson was requested to speak at The Ohio Society of CPAs Accounting Career Day in November 2019, presenting “360 Degrees of Possibility.” She holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Akron and served as the treasurer of both the Delta Sigma Theta sorority and the National Association of Black Accountants. Nelson is a volunteer for the College Now mentoring program and Growing Up Great.

Continuing to attract and grow talent in the Cleveland office remains a priority for chairman Chuck Mullen, and Nelson’s joining was a significant win.

“A’Shira’s passion for accounting, combined with her dynamic personality, was exactly what we were looking for when adding to our tax team,” comments Mullen. “I am amazed by her social media presence, educating her audience on financial wellbeing. It takes a lot of energy and creativity to build a personal brand as she has. I’m a fan.”

Nelson is the author and manager of “Savvy Girl Money,” a social media community, with 10,000 Instagram followers and 1,500 YouTube subscribers, focused on helping millennial women reach their financial goals. Her videos and posts feature content on budgeting, open enrollment, understanding liabilities and assets, planning for retirement, debt management, saving tips, and personal examples of how she paid off student loans. Nelson’s popular account combines her knowledge as a CPA with her passion for educating women on growing their financial empires and managing wealth.

“A’Shira is a rising star, and our firm is thrilled to have her join our Cleveland team,” states Mullen. “I couldn’t be happier that A’Shira will be building her career here at Apple Growth Partners.”

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 75 years of helping grow local businesses. With offices in Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and Kent, AGP offers a full range of services, including audit and assurance, tax planning and compliance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans, and transaction advisory services. To learn more, visit www.applegrowth.com.

